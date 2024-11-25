A Lifeline For Caregivers: How Aging Life Care Managers Offer Relief To Those Facing Burnout

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Aging Life Care Managers® Offer Solutions to Caregiver Burnout

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family caregivers are facing unprecedented levels of stress, with many reporting feelings of burnout as they balance caregiving responsibilities with their personal lives. According to a 2023 report by AARP, 40% of caregivers cite emotional stress from balancing caregiving and work as their biggest challenge. Additionally, more than half of caregivers report that caregiving makes it difficult to maintain their own mental health.

Aging Life Care Managers® offer relief to caregivers facing burnout by providing tailored solutions that reduce stress and support sustainable caregiving. Through personalized care plans, resource navigation, advocacy, and expert guidance, Aging Life Care Managers help caregivers maintain balance while ensuring quality care for their loved ones.

Aging Life Care Managers offer relief to caregiver burnout by providing solutions that provide support & reduce stress.

"Aging Life Care Managers, sometimes referred to as geriatric care managers, are a vital resource for family caregivers who are often stretched thin, trying to juggle caregiving duties with the demands of daily life," says Kate Granigan, MSW, LICSW, President of the Aging Life Care Association Board of Directors and practicing Aging Life Care Manager. "Sometimes an overwhelmed caregiver needs a professional guide.

We help caregivers navigate the complexities of eldercare, offering assessments, care plans, guidance, resources, and support to help them avoid burnout and maintain a healthier, sustainable approach to caregiving."

Aging Life Care Managers offer personalized services, including:



Care Plan Coordination: Developing comprehensive care plans that address both the needs of the aging adult and the well-being of the caregiver.

Resource Navigation: Providing professional referrals and connections to appropriate services as they have extensive knowledge of costs, quality and availability of resources in their communities.

Assessment and Monitoring: Regularly assessing the care situation and monitoring progress to ensure that the care plan is effective and adapting to any changes in the needs of the caregiver or the care recipient.

Crisis Intervention: Helping navigate through emergency departments, hospitalizations, rehabilitation stays, while advocating that quality care is available. Family Caregiver Coaching: Equipping caregivers with tailored strategies for managing their caregiving responsibilities, enhancing their resilience, and building skills to navigate complex care situations with confidence and balance.

ALCA Board Member Nina Pflumm Herndon, MA, CMC, CLPF, a practicing Aging Life Care Manager, emphasizes the importance of understanding the unique needs of both the caregiver and the aging adult. "Family caregivers often feel isolated and overwhelmed, but with the right support from an Aging Life Care Manager, they can become less overwhelmed and feel more confident in their role. We help create a network of support that improves not only the care recipients' lives but also the caregivers' well-being."

For more on how an Aging Life Care Manager can help older adults and family caregivers visit aginglifecare.

About the Aging Life Care Association®

The Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA) was formed in 1985 to advance dignified, coordinated care for older adults in the United States. With nearly 2,000 members nationwide, Aging Life Care Professionals® have cared for about two million older adults over its history. ALCA Members are distinguished from others practicing care management as they must meet stringent education, experience, and certification requirements and adhere to a Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice.

Members may be trained in a number of fields including, but not limited to counseling, gerontology, mental health, nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, psychology, or social work; with a specialized focus on issues related to aging and elder care. For more information or to access a directory of Aging Life Care Professionals, please visit .

