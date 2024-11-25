Jones Walker Welcomes Commercial And Tax Attorney Kevin Leftwich To Corporate Practice Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome Kevin Leftwich

as a partner in the Corporate Practice Group and a member of the commercial transactions team in the New Orleans office.

"We are excited to welcome Kevin to the firm. His knowledge and experience in both the corporate and tax sectors will significantly enhance our commercial transactions team's capabilities," stated Bill Hines , managing partner of Jones Walker.

Kevin is a skilled commercial and tax attorney who draws on his experience in some of the nation's top business and legal marketplaces to deliver effective, outcome-driven counsel to clients on a broad range of corporate, real estate, and tax matters. Over the course of his career, he has advised owners and executives of privately held and family-owned and -operated businesses as well as large, national, and multinational corporations with interests, investments, and operations in a wide range of industries.

"I am pleased to join Jones Walker, a firm nationally recognized and recommended for both its corporate and tax practices as well as its exceptional client service," Kevin said. "I look forward to further building my practice alongside a team of extraordinary attorneys to deliver substantial value to our clients."

Kevin routinely negotiates, structures, and drafts complex merger and acquisition transactions, financings, and related contracts and agreements, and advises clients on tax structuring and compliance as well as tax-credit and tax-advantaged matters. In addition to his work on behalf of business owners and senior leadership, he has represented equity investors, lenders, community-development entities, developers, and other parties in historic tax credit, New Markets Tax Credit, and opportunity zone transactions.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker ) is among the largest 145 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

