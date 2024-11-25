25TH ANNUAL ED MORSE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP's“BIKERS BASH” REVS UP SUPPORT FOR BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF BROWARD COUNTY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hundreds Attend "Bikers Bash" at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Legendary biker-themed party attracts hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts and supporters for an evening of fun to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County

- Teddy Morse, Event SponsorHOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Motorcycles, great music, and some amazing area kids take center stage for the 25th Annual Ed Morse Automotive Group 's“Bikers Bash ,” presented by Peterson's Harley-Davidson and hosted by the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday, December 6, 2024 at 6 pm.The one-night-only spectacular, sponsored by Ed Morse Automotive Group, has become one of South Florida's must-attend parties and is part of a weekend filled with motorcycle related events, with all proceeds benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC).The 2024“Bikers Bash” expects hundreds of motorcycle riders and area philanthropists to join in supporting the mission of the Clubs, through donations, exciting live and silent auctions and other sponsorship opportunities. Bash-goers will enjoy a fabulous dinner, provided by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, live music by South Florida's own“Shane Duncan Band,” and Doc Reno from Big 105.9 FM radio serves as MC for the evening.Following Friday night's kickoff, Saturday's events include escorted, VIP rides to the Rita & Rick Case Boys & Girls Club in Davie and a BBQ lunch and live music at“Alligator Ron's Saloon.” The weekend concludes with a“Toy Drive” and escorted ride, departing from Hooter's restaurant in Pembroke Pines.Tickets for the event are still available at .About Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is a dynamic, youth development organization dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and empowering environment for young people in Broward County, Florida. Since 1965, we have been at the forefront of youth development, working to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Our 15 Broward County Club facilities serve over 2,000 youth ages 6-18, daily, via our after-school programs, personal growth roadmaps and career development initiatives. BGCBC offers a wide range of programs and services designed to meet the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs of our local youth.

Join us for the 25th Annual Ed Morse Automotive Group's "Bikers Bash," presented by Peterson's Harley-Davidson-Dec. 6, 2024 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

