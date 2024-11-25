Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award 2024: Brazil's Regenerative Coffee Triumphs Again

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

For the second consecutive year, coffee cultivated through regenerative practices wins, spotlighting regenerative agriculture's pivotal role in coffee's future.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For the second consecutive year, a coffee cultivated through regenerative agricultural practices has claimed the prestigious“Best of the Best” award at the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award. Brazil's Fazenda Serra do Boné received the top honour for its despolpado coffee, grown through a process that enhances sweetness and aroma while preserving the environment. The victory underscores the growing recognition of regenerative agriculture as the cornerstone of coffee's future, not only for its quality but also for its role in combating climate change and supporting farmers.Andrea Illy, Chairman of illycaffè and co-Chair of the Regenerative Society Foundation, highlighted the profound importance of Fazenda Serra do Boné's victory in his address, emphasising the promise of regenerative agriculture.“For the second year in a row, a Brazilian farm that adopts regenerative practices has given us the best coffee in the world. In Fazenda Serra do Boné, the health of the soil, biodiversity, and water sources are preserved thanks to the use of organic fertilisers, biological control, and the reuse of processing by-products,” said Illy.“We are once again seeing important signs that confirm how regenerative agriculture is the right path towards a more resilient production capable of guaranteeing productivity and superior quality.”The“Best of the Best” winner was selected by an international jury of nine experts who blind-tasted coffees from nine single-origin regions: Brazil, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Nicaragua, and Rwanda. Their decision reflects the potential of regenerative agriculture not only to elevate coffee's quality but also to deliver sustainable solutions to an industry under siege from climate change.The award ceremony, held during a gala dinner at the Peak in Hudson Yards, followed a morning panel at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, which celebrated excellence in sustainable coffee production while addressing the sector's most pressing challenges. The panel, moderated by Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, brought on stage with Andrea Illy renowned leaders and visionaries in coffee and sustainability, including Massimo Bottura, world-renowned chef and UN Goodwill Ambassador; Jamil Ahmad, Director of the UNEP New York Office; Andrea De Marco, Project Manager at UNIDO; Raina Lang, Senior Director of Sustainable Coffee at Conservation International; and Vanusia Nogueira, Executive Director of the International Coffee Organization.The panel highlighted the importance of fostering global collaboration to implement regenerative practices. Illycaffè's long-standing efforts to promote sustainability in coffee, including and supporting the proposal for a $10 billion public-private fund to help smallholder farmers, were discussed as a pivotal framework for change, with Andrea Illy reiterating the need for immediate action:“Regenerative agriculture has proven that it can enhance soil health, protect biodiversity, and ensure resilient, high-quality production. The time to act is now, as every delay puts the livelihoods of millions at risk.”Looking ahead, Brazil continues to be a pivotal force in the global conversation about coffee and climate. Following its leadership at the G20 Summit, which spotlighted coffee among other critical issues, the country will also host COP30 in 2025. This crucial event will serve as a global platform for driving forward sustainable agricultural practices, setting the stage for the 10th edition of the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award next year, a milestone moment to celebrate sustainability and innovation in the coffee industry.

