REN Athletics Launches Groundbreaking $20,000 Women's Volleyball Bracket Challenge

REN Athletics, a leading volleyball-specific apparel company, announced today the launch of the first-ever National Women's Collegiate Volleyball Bracket Challenge Powered by REN Athletics, offering a $20,000 grand prize. Dubbed "The December Dance," this pioneering initiative marks a significant milestone in women's collegiate volleyball fan engagement.

The challenge, which opens December 1st, 2024 after team's have been selected, introduces bracket-style predictions to women's collegiate volleyball, creating a new tradition in the sport while supporting its continued growth through a brand-new volleyball fan engagement platform.



"This initiative represents a watershed moment for women's volleyball," said Conrad Sun, CEO of REN Athletics. "By creating the first major bracket challenge for women's collegiate volleyball, we're not just offering fans a new way to engage with the sport-we're investing in volleyball's future."

The December Dance will feature:



$20,000 grand prize for the winning bracket

Innovative scoring system rewarding upset predictions Free entry through REN Athletics' December Dance digital platform.

The challenge launches as women's collegiate volleyball continues to see unprecedented growth in popularity and participation. Participants can submit their brackets between December 1st at 9:00 PM EST and December 5th before the first serve, with the winner announced on December 22nd, 2024.

ABOUT REN ATHLETICS

Founded on the principle of serving the volleyball community, REN Athletics specializes in designing and manufacturing premium volleyball-specific apparel and uniforms. Led by a team of former collegiate athletes, national champions, and national team members, REN Athletics is committed to growing the sport through innovation and community engagement. The company's name, "REN," meaning "people" in Chinese, reflects its dedication to enriching the volleyball community through meaningful connections and shared experiences.

Questions? We're here: Erika Fox at 863-651-8085 or [email protected]

