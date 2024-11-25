Quantum Technology Market Report 2024 - Computing, Sensors, Networking And The Future Of Technology
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum technology industry Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Quantum Technology Industry Report 2024 is the second annual publication to provide the latest information you need to stay informed and expand your knowledge of the rapidly evolving quantum technology industry.
Covering quantum cybersecurity, quantum sensors, and quantum networks as well as quantum computing itself, this annual report provides a thorough understanding of quantum technology from the latest testbeds, developments in market-driven applications, all the way to commercial software and hardware products trends.
Report Scope:
Quantum computing and quantum processors Quantum AI and the future Quantum cybersecurity Quantum networking and the coming of the quantum internet Quantum sensors: the first commercial quantum technology sector? Quantum components and quantum materials Financing the quantum revolution Workforce and education issues Developments at the national and international level
Key Topics Covered:
PART ONE: INTRODUCTION
Why does the Quantum Industry Need this Report? What is Quantum Technology? The Importance of Being a Qubit Plan of this Report Research Methodology Used
PART TWO: QUANTUM COMPUTING AND QUANTUM PROCESSORS
Full-stack Quantum Computers The QPU Business Roadmaps The Many Ways to Quantum Computing: Technology Developments Worldwide The IQT Ten: Ten Companies that Matter In Quantum Computing Quantum Inspired and Quantum Hybrid Systems Quantum Computing and Pharmaceuticals Quantum Computing and Advanced Materials Quantum Computing in the Automotive Industry Quantum in the Aerospace Industry Defense and National Security Quantum and the Financial Services Industry Ten-year Forecasts of Quantum Computing in Financial Services Planning and Implementing Quantum Computing in the Enterprise Coda: The Future of Quantum Computing: Quantum Advantage
PART THREE: QUANTUM AI AND THE FUTURE
Quantum AI: Current State of the Art GPUs and QPUs New Product Development with Quantum AI Searching Huge Databases Quantum AI Optimization Advantages of Quantum over Classical in an AI Environment Implementing Quantum AI
PART FOUR: QUANTUM CYBERSECURITY
Cybersecurity: When will the Quantum Threat Arrive? Cybersecurity Policy Considerations in the U.S. QKD + PQC + QNG: Emerging Techno-strategies for Quantum Cybersecurity Quantum Key Distribution PQC Cybersecurity Standards and Products PQC: Software Hardware and Services QRNGs
PART FIVE: QUANTUM NETWORKING AND THE COMING OF THE QUANTUM INTERNET
An Introduction to Quantum Networking Quantum Repeaters The Evolution of Quantum Networks Quantum Network Market Forecast Quantum Networks in the U.S. Quantum Networks in China Quantum Networks in Europe The Coming of the Quantum Internet The Quantum Internet-of-Things
PART SIX: QUANTUM SENSORS: THE FIRST COMMERCIAL QUANTUM TECHNOLOGY SECTOR?
The Quantum Sensor Sector in 2023 and beyond Quantum Sensor Market Forecast and Drivers Chip-scale Atomic Clocks Quantum Magnetometers Quantum Light Detectors Quantum Gravimeters, etc. Quantum Sensors in Transportation and Navigation Quantum Sensors in Construction, Surveying and the Oil and Gas Industries Quantum-enhanced Imaging in the Healthcare Segment Quantum Sensors in Defense Major Influencers on the Quantum Sensor Business
PART SEVEN: QUANTUM COMPONENTS AND QUANTUM MATERIALS
Dilution Refrigerators: Latest Developments Control Electronics and Cables: A Growing Opportunity Microwave and Optical Components Buying in or Making Components Quantum Materials
PART EIGHT: FINANCING THE QUANTUM REVOLUTION
Venture Quantum Public Companies and the Rise of SPACs A Quantum Funding Winter? Quantum Funding Alternatives
PART NINE: WORKFORCE AND EDUCATION ISSUES
The Quantum Workforce Why Start Now for Future Quantum Technology? What Skills Are Needed for a Quantum Workforce? The Role of Industrial Training Training from Professional Societies and Related Organizations Quantum Vendor-based Training Universities and Quantum Centers How to Create a Quantum Workforce Executive Education: Do CEOs Need to Know About Quantum?
PART TEN: DEVELOPMENTS AT THE NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL LEVEL
Quantum Technology: Policy and Politics Introduction: Quantum and Sino-American Relations Quantum in Canada Russia, Quantum and the Ukraine War The U.K., New Quantum Funding and Brexit Switzerland and Quantum Pan-European and European National Programs Quantum Technology In Japan Quantum in South Korea
