Hospital In Your Home Celebrates One Year Of Innovative Remote Chronic Disease Management In Georgia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hospital in Your Home USA is proud to mark one year since opening its College Park premises and initiating patient enrollment in the NovellaCare remote chronic disease management program. Since its launch, NovellaCare has grown to serve over 100 patients in the Atlanta area and has expanded its reach to include the Savannah community and surrounding regions, enhancing access to critical chronic care support across Georgia.

Through NovellaCare, Hospital in Your Home USA delivers data-driven coaching that empowers patients to manage their chronic conditions effectively. The program leverages data insights to provide personalized coaching and timely interventions supported by our dedicated clinical team, enabling patients to take control of their health and live better, healthier lives. By guiding patients to understand and navigate their conditions with real-time support, NovellaCare has proven highly effective in driving engagement and improving health outcomes.

Hospital in Your Home's services reduce barriers to care for underserved populations, including those with transportation difficulties, limited mobility, or social isolation. By providing high-quality care in the comfort of patients' homes, residential aged-care facilities, mobile homes, and temporary residences, these programs can help address health disparities related to socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity, and geographic location.

They prioritize patient-centered care, which can lead to improved patient satisfaction and adherence to treatment plans. Additionally, by avoiding unnecessary hospitalizations, these services can lower healthcare costs for patients and the healthcare system as a whole.

“We're thrilled with the success we've seen so far in helping patients manage their chronic diseases,” said Novella Tascoe, CEO and co-founder of Hospital in Your Home USA.“As we look toward 2025, we're excited to expand our model beyond Georgia, partnering with national organizations to provide this impactful service across the U.S.”

In recognition of her work to promote community well-being and resilience, Tascoe was recently honored with the Ferguson Award at the annual Black Wall Street event, acknowledging her commitment to addressing chronic disease through innovative care models. Tascoe's contributions to community health have been further strengthened by Hospital in Your Home's“Wise and Well” initiative, which fosters wellness and provides chronic disease management resources in aged care communities.

Dr. Young, co-founder of Hospital in Your Home USA, recently shared insights and lessons from the NovellaCare model at the Australian College of Health Service Managers (ACHSM) meeting in Brisbane, Australia. Additionally, at the American Public Health Association (APHA) meeting in Minneapolis, both founders Novella Tascoe and Michael Young presented the impact of community-based chronic disease management in improving access, health equity, and care quality.

Looking ahead, Hospital in Your Home USA is focused on developing further models of care, including Hospital at Home, designed to support safe aging within the community. These new initiatives are part of the organization's mission to offer innovative solutions that bring healthcare to the comfort and familiarity of patients' homes, enhancing both access and quality of care.

About Hospital in Your Home

Hospital in Your Home was founded to deliver innovative community-based care models, offering services such as acute Hospital in the Home, community-based palliative care, and virtual chronic disease care. With operations in both the United States and Australia, we are committed to transforming the way healthcare is delivered, making it more accessible and impactful for patients everywhere.

