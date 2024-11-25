RG Kar Case: CBI Seeks Reports Of Autopsies Conducted Before Recovery Of Victim's Body As Lapses Surface

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) After tracing severe lapses in the postmortem report of the lady junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, who was raped and murdered in August this year, the officials of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have sought reports of at least five other postmortem conducted ahead of the similar procedures carried out following the recovery of the victim's body.

Sources aware of the development said that the investigating officials have sought five such autopsy reports done immediately before, and five others done immediately after the junior lady doctor's body was recovered.

According to sources, the investigating officials will match the autopsy reports of the victim with those of the other autopsy reports and identify the loopholes pertaining to the lady doctor's autopsy conducted on August 9 -- the day when the body was recovered from the seminar hall within the R.G. Kar premises.

Sources said that CBI officials seeking other postmortem reports is very crucial since the trial process in the matter has already started at a special CBI court.

It is believed that the seeking these postmortem reports are in connection with the CBI's ongoing probe on the supplementary crime related to misleading the investigation and tampering with evidence while the initial probe in the rape and murder crime was being conducted by the Kolkata Police before the charge of the probe was handed over to the CBI by Calcutta High Court.

Since the beginning, several questions have been raised about the postmortem of the victim lady doctor. First, the postmortem was conducted after sunset on August 9, which is against the general protocol, thus raising questions about the unnecessary hurry in completing the process at the earliest.

Secondly, questions were raised about the unusually short period within which the postmortem process was completed. At the same time, questions were also raised about the quality of video-recording of the autopsy process.

Some acclaimed forensic experts also raised questions about the amateurish language used in the post-mortem report.