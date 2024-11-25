The Event Will Feature A Spectacular Orchestra Performance To Celebrate The Trilogy 'Union, Art, Peace'

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to Celebrate 53rd Union Day on 29 November

Dubai, UAE, 25 November 2024:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will celebrate the 53rd Union Day on 29 November. The celebration will feature interactive activities, live shows, and workshops on Emirati heritage, popular industries, and historical handicrafts, to stimulate the new generations' connection to their cultural and historical identity.

From 4pm to 9pm, visitors will enjoy multiple activities, including car racing, bamboo making, Dukkan Al Tayyebin, Talli bracelet making, traditional coffee preparation, vase decoration and handicrafts with palm leaves workshops, in addition to live shows such as Ayala performance and a drone show. Moreover, there will be a training workshop on sustainability and recycling to teach participants innovative recycling methods.

The celebration will end with a concert titled 'Union, Art, Peace', performed by Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra, in cooperation with the Premier Music College of Prague. The concert will begin at 8:30 pm at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Theater

The concert will feature a series of masterpieces from world classics and authentic Arabic music, starting with the UAE national anthem with a new arrangement by musician Riad Qudsi, followed by a charming selection of works by Beethoven, Bach, and Vivaldi, along with

solo performances by some of the world's most prominent violinists, including Aarav Dayal and Ondrej Martinek.

The performance will also feature classic Arabic songs, such as 'Al Oof Mashal' and 'Foq Al Nakhl', and will end with Symphony No. 9 'From the New World' by Antonin Dvorak, and a national song entitled 'Dar Zayed'.

To attend the event, users must register by visiting the library's official website