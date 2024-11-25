(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) UAE, November 25, 2024:

H.E. Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, of and Prevention and Minister of State for National Council Affairs, stated that under the guidance of the UAE's wise leadership headed by H.H. Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and his deputies H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, and Rulers of the Emirates, the nation is consolidating its pioneering position across various domains, while advancing sustainable developments. H.E. further stated that the UAE is fostering an exemplary model of national harmony characterised by the unwavering unity of the nation's people who collectively stand behind the wise leadership.

During the opening of the second regular session of the 18th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council, H.E. commented:“This occasion marks the commencement of a brand-new era of national and institutional work, which will build upon the achievements of previous legislative chapters, address the aspirations of the nation's people and further bolster the Shura approach whose foundation was laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Father of the Nation and his brothers, the UAE's founding fathers”.

H.E. also stated that the role of the regular session complements the first one and will continue to build on the successes and objectives of the previous session, with regard to integration, cooperation and concerted efforts between the government and the Federal National Council, with an aim to catalyse the nation's growth.

H.E. pointed out that the second session of the 18th legislative chapter acquires greater national importance since it coincides with the continuation of the“UAE Year of Sustainability” initiatives, following the President, H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's announcement that it will be extended throughout 2024.

H.E. said that both legislative terms are defined by a burgeoning culture of political participation, driven by the political empowerment programme announced by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of the 34th National Day of the Union. H.E. further reiterated the pivotal role of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs in strengthening cooperation between the government and the Federal National Council, promoting integration between the legislative and executive authorities, and raising awareness about the importance of national parliamentary life and the culture of political participation, to drive sustainable development, aligning with the wise leadership's forward-looking vision.