Drone Coalition To Donate EUR 1.8B To Support Ukraine's Army Next Year - Mod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov says that countries that are part of the International Drone Coalition for Ukraine will allocate EUR 1.8 billion euros to support the Ukrainian this year.

The minister announced this on , Ukrinform saw.

"€1.8 billion-that's the amount the countries of the International Drone Coalition will allocate this year to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was announced by our partners from Latvia, which co-leads this initiative alongside the United Kingdom," Umerov noted.

He recalled that on October 31, the coalition's governing group held its inaugural meeting in Riga. The coalition unites 17 countries: Australia, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Germany, New Zealand, Poland, France, the Czech Republic, Sweden, and Ukraine.

"Latvia will allocate €20 million this year for the Drone Coalition: at least €10 million for domestic industry purchases and €5 million for joint procurements within the coalition," the minister informed.

He added that an agreement was signed with Latvian partners to train Ukrainian military personnel in the drone piloting programs.

