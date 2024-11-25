Ottawa Hosts Digital Policy Leaders At Top Canadian Conference On Internet Governance
Date
11/25/2024 9:31:44 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, leaders from the tech sector, civil society, government and academia will gather at the 2024 Canadian Internet Governance Forum.
More than 20 representatives from leading organizations such Microsoft, the Government of Canada and Bell Canada will address pressing digital policy issues including election integrity, online safety and artificial intelligence. This year's edition will feature keynote addresses from facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, and CIRA president and CEO Byron Holland.
Details
What: Canadian Internet Governance Forum 2024: Canada on the world stage. A national-regional initiative of the United Nations-led global Internet Governance Forum. The full agenda can be found here .
When: 8:30 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, November 27th.
Cost: Free registration for in-person or virtual participation is available here .
Where: The Collaboration Centre (150 Elgin St., Ottawa ON, Floor 8) and online .
Who: Speakers for the event include:
Michele Austin, Bell Canada Marlene Floyd, Microsoft Canada Byron Holland, CIRA Frances Haugen, McGill Centre for Media, Technology and Democracy Mark Surman, Mozilla Kelly Anderson, Global Affairs Canada Andre Arbour, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada Cynthia Khoo, CitizenLab Anne Nguyen, Conseil de l'innovation du Québec Kathryn Hill, MediaSmarts Justin Ling, investigative journalist
Media contact
Delphine Avomo Evouna
Communications Manager, CIRA
613.315.1458
...
About the Canadian Internet Governance Forum
The Canadian Internet Governance Forum (CIGF) is Canada's premier multistakeholder forum for digital policy dialogue. CIGF2024 focuses on the most pressing public policy issues at the intersection of internet governance and global affairs. CIGF is a national initiative of the United Nations-led global Internet Governance Forum. CIGF is organized by a multistakeholder team that reflects the diversity of the Canadian internet community and its various stakeholder groups: the private sector, governments, civil society, academia and the technical community. This year's CIGF is made possible by CIRA, the Canadian Internet Registration Authority.
MENAFN25112024004107003653ID1108923126
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.