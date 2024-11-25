SPI Software Enters New Era Of Delivering World Class Software Services To Timeshare Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gordon McClendonMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SPI Software, the global leader in providing innovative software and solutions for the vacation ownership industry, recently announced it has enjoyed significant growth in 2024 across all segments of its business. The company has experienced a surge in new clients, including both independent timeshare resorts and major timeshare developers, who have chosen SPI to power their operations.“It's been a remarkable year for SPI Software,” said David Callaghan, Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing at SPI Software.“We are humbled to have been recognized with GNEX awards for Best Product and Best Product Enhancement. While these accolades are a testament to our dedication to innovation, the industry recognition extended to our CEO, Gordon McClendon, with a prestigious GNEX Lifetime Achievement Award, was a truly special moment for the entire SPI team. We are inspired by his continued commitment to deliver exceptional solutions that drive success for our clients.”Since its founding in 1978, SPI has evolved into a comprehensive platform offering a suite of modular solutions that address the diverse needs of the timeshare industry. These solutions include: Core Software: The industry-leading software solution that powers the day-to-day operations of timeshare resorts. Technology Solutions: Advanced technologies that drive efficiency and innovation, such as mobile apps, online portals, and automated workflows. Business Services: Expert consulting and support services to help clients optimize their operations and achieve their business goals.One of the key innovations driving SPI's growth is SPI Connect, a cutting-edge solution that allows maintenance and loan payments to be made via text message. This convenient and efficient payment method has dramatically improved the member experience and streamlined operations for timeshare resorts. Another popular development is SPI Pay Your Way, a flexible payment solution that offers significant savings on credit card processing fees. With SPI Pay Your Way, timeshare resorts can now accept Google Pay and Apple Pay, as well as traditional check payments online.Additionally, SPI has recently partnered with leading industry providers to offer a comprehensive suite of services. This includes Revenue Analytics (RA), a leading provider of data-driven insights for the hospitality industry. This alliance enables SPI to offer clients advanced analytics and reporting tools to optimize their revenue performance.“We are incredibly proud of the evolution of SPI Software into a comprehensive platform,” said Gordon McClendon.“Our relentless drive to innovate and deliver exceptional solutions has helped attract new clients and deepen relationships with existing partners. We are grateful to all our clients for entrusting their business to SPI. Their trust and confidence have fueled our growth and inspired us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the timeshare industry."About SPI Software. SPI Software is a leading provider of software, technology, and business services solutions for the timeshare industry. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, SPI empowers timeshare resorts and vacation clubs to streamline operations, enhance the member experience, and drive revenue growth. For more information, contact David Callaghan, Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing at (305) 632-2123 or via email at David@SPI Software.

