Bryq's AI-Driven platform Awarded UKG Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Ally Partner Badge

Bryq's AI-Driven Awarded UKG Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Ally Partner Badge

Recognized for Leveraging Ethical AI to Advance DEIB, Transform Talent Practices, and Foster Truly Inclusive Workplaces

- Markellos Diorinos, Bryq CEOST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bryq , a leading AI-driven talent intelligence platform, is proud to announce its recognition as a UKG Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Ally Partner for 2024. This prestigious badge highlights Bryq's exceptional commitment to advancing DEIB in workplaces globally, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in fostering equitable and inclusive talent strategies.The DEIB Ally Partner badge is awarded to organizations demonstrating measurable impact and innovation in creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. Bryq earned this recognition for its efforts to help businesses implement equitable hiring and talent management practices that reduce bias, promote diversity, and align talent with organizational goals.DEIB and AI are often perceived as opposing forces, yet they can work in harmony when guided by ethical principles. When developed and applied responsibly, AI becomes a powerful tool for advancing DEIB goals. Bryq's AI-driven solutions are built on a foundation of fairness, accountability, and transparency, focusing exclusively on individuals' skills and potential. By leveraging ethical AI , organizations can eliminate both conscious and unconscious bias, creating equitable opportunities for all candidates while fostering diversity and inclusion within their teams. This approach has established Bryq as a leader in delivering data-driven, unbiased talent decisions that nurture inclusive workplace cultures and drive sustainable growth.“We are honored to receive the DEIB Ally Partner badge from UKG,” said Markellos Diorinos, CEO of Bryq.“This recognition reinforces our commitment to fostering workplaces where diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging are not just values but key drivers of performance and business success. At Bryq, we believe that DEIB and AI can complement each other when guided by ethical principles. Ethical AI empowers organizations to reduce bias, promote equity, and unlock the full potential of individuals-leading to stronger teams, better business outcomes, and thriving organizational cultures.”Bryq remains steadfast in its commitment to shaping a future where AI revolutionizes HR, driving innovation, advancing inclusivity, and enabling meaningful growth for organizations on a global scale.

