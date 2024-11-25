The-Memory.Club Releases AI-Powered Music Video For Their Song Ancient Stones

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Can and passion bridge the gap between amateur and professional artistry?

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a world dominated by big-budget productions, The-Memory - an unlikely trio of amateur musicians separated by an ocean - has just released a striking music video for their song,“Ancient Stones”. With a budget of less than $300, this AI-powered video rivals the high-end visuals of major labels, raising the question: Can technology and passion bridge the gap between amateur and professional artistry?

The-Memory consists of three musicians who have never met in person: Duncan Butler and Ian Collins in the UK, and Lynn Lister in Texas. The group currently has two albums and three singles on Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music.

Ancient Stones reimagines Thomas Hardy's classic, Tess of the d'Urbervilles, through a modern lens. The story follows a young woman's tragic journey, navigating societal judgment, betrayal, and the search for redemption. The-Memory channels this timeless tale into a fresh narrative, drawing listeners into its emotional depth and complexity.

With practically no budget, the band turned to AI to produce the music video for“Ancient Stones”. Every frame of the five-minute video was crafted using AI tools, from text-prompted visuals to AI-driven transformations of iPhone-shot footage. All of the singing shots and Stratocaster and slide guitar shots were generated by AI from video files shot on iPhones, and produced by AI through video-to-video transformation guided by prompts. The band plumbed the depths of currently available commercial tools, and left a pile of unused film clips on the cutting room floor. They experimented with commercial AI tools to create visually compelling scenes-often relying on the first or second take to capture the magic.

“We realized the Gen-3 Alpha AI from Runway had this almost human-like quality,” says Lynn Lister,“After a few different prompts with the same video input, the results started to look the same, like it was bored. But give it new video to work on, and suddenly, magic starts to happen all over again.”

The result is an immersive video featuring two humans heavily modified by AI, two main AI characters, two AI monsters, 44 AI dancers, and 116 AI crowd players that complements the song's emotional intensity, underscoring the band's belief that powerful artistry doesn't need a big budget-just creativity and innovation.

