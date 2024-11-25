Azerbaijan Cultural Center To Participate In Ankara Book Fair
11/25/2024 9:00:36 AM
Laman Ismayilova
The 21st Ankara book Fair will take place in the Turkish capital
Ankara from November 29 to December 8, Azernews
reports.
Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Turkiye will set up its stand at
the book fair with the support of the Culture Ministry.
This year the Organizing Committee of the exhibition has chosen
Azerbaijan as the "Guest Country".
A total of more than 500,000 visitors are expected to attend the
21st Ankara Book Fair in Turkiye.
The fair offers a diverse range of activities, including
lectures, presentations, and autograph sessions with various
authors.
Recall that the 20th Ankara Book Fair lasted for ten days.
Around 350 different stands were set up at the book fair, bringing
together more than a thousand publishing houses from across
Turkiye.
