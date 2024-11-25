عربي


Azerbaijan Cultural Center To Participate In Ankara Book Fair

11/25/2024 9:00:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The 21st Ankara book Fair will take place in the Turkish capital Ankara from November 29 to December 8, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Turkiye will set up its stand at the book fair with the support of the Culture Ministry.

This year the Organizing Committee of the exhibition has chosen Azerbaijan as the "Guest Country".

A total of more than 500,000 visitors are expected to attend the 21st Ankara Book Fair in Turkiye.

The fair offers a diverse range of activities, including lectures, presentations, and autograph sessions with various authors.

Recall that the 20th Ankara Book Fair lasted for ten days. Around 350 different stands were set up at the book fair, bringing together more than a thousand publishing houses from across Turkiye.

MENAFN25112024000195011045ID1108922854


AzerNews

