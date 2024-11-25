Theatrical Figures Pay Tribute To People's Artist Yashar Nuri

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's theatrical figures have played tribute to People's Artist Yashar Nuri, Azernews reports.

On the twelfth anniversary of his death, representatives of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union, actors from the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater, as well as close friends and family, visited the second Alley of Honor to pay tribute to the People's Artist.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union, People's Artist Haji Ismayilov, and Deputy Chairman, People's Artist Ilham Namig Kamal, spoke about the life and work of the artist who made a significant contribution to the development of national culture.

It was noted that Yashar Nuri created a gallery of vivid and colorful characters that will forever remain in the memory of the audience. These were diverse roles, ranging from tragic to comedic, each portrayed with great skill. The artist's widow, Ragima Nuriyeva, expressed gratitude for the kind remembrance.

Yashar Nuri was born on September 3, 1951, in Baku, into the family of the famous Azerbaijani artist Mamed Sadikh Nuriyev. He first took the stage at the age of 11, playing the role of Tapdyg in the play "Whose Wedding Is It?" at the Azerbaijani State Musical Comedy Theater (now the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater).

While studying at Baku school No. 173, he participated in productions of the drama clubs. In 1968, he enrolled in the "Actor of Theater and Cinema" faculty at the Azerbaijan State Institute of Art, under the guidance of renowned educators Rza Tahmasib and Aliheydar Alakbarov. During his studies, he performed in plays such as "Sevil" (Balash), "Wedding" (Salmanov), "The Guilty Without Guilt" (Neznamov), and others.

In 1974, he joined the acting troupe of the Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theater (now the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater).

Over the years at the theater, Yashar Nuri created unforgettable characters, including Salman ("The Gathering of the Mad"), Meshadi Orudj ("The Dead"), Abdulali Bay ("Sevil"), Aghamusa Nagiyev ("The Patron"), Rahman ("The Cry"), and many others.

He appeared in well-known films such as "Birthday," "Scoundrel," "Road Incident," "Everything Is for the Best," "The Check," as well as in television plays like "Half the State," "The Eye Doctor," and others.

Yashar Nuri passed away on November 22, 2012, after a prolonged illness.