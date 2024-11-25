Theatrical Figures Pay Tribute To People's Artist Yashar Nuri

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Azerbaijan's theatrical figures have played tribute to People's
Artist Yashar Nuri, Azernews reports.
On the twelfth anniversary of his death, representatives of the
Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union, actors from the Azerbaijan State
Academic National Drama Theater, as well as close friends and
family, visited the second Alley of Honor to pay tribute to the
People's Artist.
Chairman of Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union, People's Artist
Haji Ismayilov, and Deputy Chairman, People's Artist Ilham Namig
Kamal, spoke about the life and work of the artist who made a
significant contribution to the development of national
culture.
It was noted that Yashar Nuri created a gallery of vivid and
colorful characters that will forever remain in the memory of the
audience. These were diverse roles, ranging from tragic to comedic,
each portrayed with great skill. The artist's widow, Ragima
Nuriyeva, expressed gratitude for the kind remembrance.
Yashar Nuri was born on September 3, 1951, in Baku, into the
family of the famous Azerbaijani artist Mamed Sadikh Nuriyev. He
first took the stage at the age of 11, playing the role of Tapdyg
in the play "Whose Wedding Is It?" at the Azerbaijani State Musical
Comedy Theater (now the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical
Theater).
While studying at Baku school No. 173, he participated in
productions of the drama clubs. In 1968, he enrolled in the "Actor
of Theater and Cinema" faculty at the Azerbaijan State Institute of
Art, under the guidance of renowned educators Rza Tahmasib and
Aliheydar Alakbarov. During his studies, he performed in plays such
as "Sevil" (Balash), "Wedding" (Salmanov), "The Guilty Without
Guilt" (Neznamov), and others.
In 1974, he joined the acting troupe of the Azerbaijan State
Academic Drama Theater (now the Azerbaijan State Academic National
Drama Theater).
Over the years at the theater, Yashar Nuri created unforgettable
characters, including Salman ("The Gathering of the Mad"), Meshadi
Orudj ("The Dead"), Abdulali Bay ("Sevil"), Aghamusa Nagiyev ("The
Patron"), Rahman ("The Cry"), and many others.
He appeared in well-known films such as "Birthday," "Scoundrel,"
"Road Incident," "Everything Is for the Best," "The Check," as well
as in television plays like "Half the State," "The Eye Doctor," and
others.
Yashar Nuri passed away on November 22, 2012, after a prolonged
illness.
MENAFN25112024000195011045ID1108922851
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.