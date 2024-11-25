Anzen Announces TGE And Launchpad Sale On Base As TVL Reaches $92 Million

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Taipei, Taiwan, November 25th, 2024, Chainwire

Anzen , the behind USDz, plans to launch on December 2nd for their launchpad sale of the Anzen protocol token on Fjord Foundry. Anzen is designed to create a broad range of options for USDz holders to potential returns in a stable, real-world-asset-backed environment. Users can see the official announcement here .

USDz and sUSDz are already used across the DeFi landscape with integrations on over 35 protocols, including: lending and borrowing on decentralized platforms, liquidity provisioning on DEXs, and stable and fixed-yield investment opportunities.

The launch of $ANZ token is designed to decentralize the platform and reward users who have contributed to growing the Anzen ecosystem. It will be allocated to USDz users, including but not limited to, USDz stakers, USDz-USDC LPs, and USDz Bond holders. Participants in the launchpad sale will have the opportunity to purchase ANZ.

Joining the Launchpad Sale

$ANZ will be listed on Fjord Foundry launchpad on December 2nd for a fixed-price sale.



Date: Dec 2, 2024

Allocation: Up to 6.7% of total token supply (666,666,666 $ANZ)

Sale Limit: $3M hard limit Fixed Price Sale, $60M fully diluted valuation (FDV).

Duration: 7 days

Price: $0.006 More Details: Part of the funds raised from the public sale will be earmarked for liquidity provision activities.

A total of up to 666 million ANZ tokens will be offered at $0.006 per token fully unlocked. This sets the fully diluted valuation at $60 million, and the market cap at approximately $6M based on the estimated circulating tokens assuming that the sale limit is reached.

Anzen is backed by Circle Ventures, Mechanism Capital, Frax Finance, Tribe Capital, and others. Anzen's network enables it to scale quickly and open up powerful DeFi utilities backed by institutional-quality assets.

About $ANZ token

ANZ holders can benefit by having a direct say in how rewards are allocated and influencing liquidity incentives, expanding USDz's footprint across DeFi. Anzen enables staked ANZ users to exercise governance rights and control over USDz rewards. Staked ANZ (veANZ) holders can earn extra rewards from trading fees, bonds, and potential lending revenue, providing value to veANZ holders.

Overall, ANZ and veANZ holders can allocate rewards, capture protocol fees, and guide USDz's development as a stable DeFi asset. As a governance token, ANZ empowers holders with meaningful influence and tangible utility, aligning their interests with USDz's long-term stability and expansion across DeFi.

More on Anzen



Anzen allows users to generate potential yield through staking and fixed-rate options.

Anzen's TVL stands at $92 million, with month-over-month growth exceeding 25% since launching in June.

Anzen is live on Base, Ethereum Mainnet, Blast, Manta, and Arbitrum

Anzen has also announced launches of USDz on Movement, Plume, and Berachain, with more partnerships lined up after the launch of $ANZ. Anzen smart contracts have been audited by Halborn, Peckshield, and Zellic.

About Anzen

Anzen redefines digital assets, establishing USDz as a digital dollar backed by a diversified portfolio of credit assets that are rigorously underwritten by TradFi institutions and listed transparently on the Anzen transparency page . The founding team brings over a decade of experience in capital allocation and asset management, leveraging an extensive network to unlock premium opportunities with market-leading risk-adjusted potential returns.

Anzen goes beyond simply creating a“safe” token. The focus is on applying proven financial principles-such as stability, assets that generate potential returns, transparency, and predictability-in a manner that is accessible and open to all users. The project's mission is to provide individuals worldwide with the opportunity to generate stable potential returns by utilizing their assets within DeFi, an option that remains inaccessible to many.

For more information on how to be eligible for Anzen's upcoming airdrop and join the launchpad sale, users can visit: