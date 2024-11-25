Daikin Turkey Leads In Sustainability With I-REC Certification And Becomes Europe's Fancoil Production Hub

(MENAFN- B2Press) At its production facility in Sakarya Hendek, Daikin Turkey pioneers the sector with both environmental and technological innovations. Through its rooftop Solar Power (SPP) project, launched in two phases in 2020 and 2023, the company has received the I-REC (International Certificate), documenting its commitment to renewable energy and marking a significant step toward becoming carbon-neutral. Additionally, Daikin Turkey stands out as Europe's sole production hub for fancoils, high-efficiency units at its Hendek facility and exporting them to the European and CIS markets.

With a century-long legacy in the HVAC sector, Daikin continues to enhance its sustainable production practices in Turkey through its Sakarya Hendek plant. By harnessing the power of its rooftop Solar Power Plant, Daikin Turkey meets its entire energy needs with renewable sources, progressing toward its carbon-neutral goal. The I-REC certification confirms that the electricity used in the Hendek facility is entirely sourced from renewable energy, achieving zero emissions.

Beyond renewable energy investments, the Hendek plant has become the sole production center within the Daikin Group for fancoils exported to Europe. Supported by innovative R&D contributions from Turkish engineers, Daikin Turkey has assumed the responsibility of being Europe's only supplier of fancoils. The facility produces a full range of cassette-type fancoils, which are exported to Europe and neighboring regions, strengthening the company's market presence.

Daikin Turkey accelerated its sustainability efforts with its rooftop Solar Power Plant project in Hendek. After the first phase in 2020, the second phase was completed in August 2023, bringing the total installed capacity to 7.84 MWp. According to Daikin Turkey's 2023 fiscal year report, the energy generated by the SPP covered all of the facility's electricity needs, amounting to 9,634 MWh of renewable energy consumption, verified by the globally recognized I-REC certification. This achievement underscores zero emissions in electricity usage. Additionally, Daikin Turkey prevented the emission of 3,969 tons of CO2, equivalent to saving 112,717 trees, taking another step closer to becoming a carbon-neutral company.

Daikin Turkey's Sakarya Hendek facility is now Europe's exclusive production center for fancoils. Leveraging innovative R&D efforts by Turkish engineers, Daikin produces all cassette-type fancoil models, exporting them to the European market. The next-generation FWF-D and FWC-D cassette-type fancoil units deliver energy efficiency and comfort for large spaces such as offices, hotels, and residences. Featuring EC motor technology, these devices stand out for their high energy efficiency, low noise levels, and sleek design.

To share insights into its sustainability projects and industry leadership, Daikin Turkey hosted a press luncheon on November 18. Deputy General Managers Olcay Avcı and Tuncer Gülsaran provided detailed information about the company's renewable energy investments, I-REC certification, and success in fancoil production for the European market.

Through its renewable energy investments and innovative production processes at the Hendek facility, Daikin Turkey has become a leading company not only in Turkey but also across Europe. Advancing confidently toward carbon-neutral production with the I-REC certification, Daikin Turkey continues to provide sustainable solutions to the HVAC industry through its high-efficiency fancoil products exported to Europe. By creating value both environmentally and industrially, the company reinforces Turkey's strength in Europe while contributing to a sustainable future.

