Online PR Service B2press Announced: TV Viewership Has Decreased By 26%

(MENAFN- B2Press) The nearly 100-year reign of television is shaking as digital experiences rapidly take its place. Research shows that TV viewership, including paid and free broadcasts, has decreased by 26% compared to 2023, while memberships to online streaming platforms accessible via TVs have increased by 57%. Online PR Service B2Press evaluates this transformation in the sector on World Television Day.

The global picture of television viewing, traditionally highlighted on World Television Day celebrated annually on November 21, isn't promising for broadcasters this year. As television's century-long reign wavers, digital experiences are taking over. Smartphones, tablets, and computers overshadow the once-dominant TV in living rooms, while digital platforms are profoundly changing consumer habits. Research reveals that free and paid TV viewers have decreased by 26%, while online streaming platform memberships have risen by 57%. Additionally, one-third of those watching TV use these devices to connect to online platforms.

This global trend is also reflected in Turkey. The number of cable TV subscribers in the country has gradually dropped to 1.46 million since the last quarter of last year. With an average daily TV viewing time of 3.5 hours, Turkey lags behind countries like the US, where people watch nearly 5 hours daily. Ediz Tokabaş, Co-Founder of Online PR Service B2Press, remarked,“This shift significantly impacts marketing campaigns and media investments, especially in the media sector. We are approaching a critical turning point in the transformation process we have been discussing for the last decade.”

Ediz Tokabaş stated that while there are still 5.2 billion TV viewers worldwide, their habits are gradually shifting:“In recent years, the rapid spread of digital transformation has fundamentally changed consumer behavior, causing traditional communication methods to evolve. As TV viewership and subscription rates decline, online platforms are on the rise. All products, services, and visual content have transformed into a galaxy at our fingertips. This shift allows consumer attention to constantly shift to new focuses, opening doors for the business world to create more personalized, interactive, and measurable marketing campaigns. This change also fosters the development of agile, creative, and connection-seeking digitally literate communities. For brands to directly engage with such large audiences, online PR services like ours, acting as a bridge between business and media, have critical roles to play.”

The research analyzed by Online PR Service B2Press shows that content encountered on social media is often perceived as more entertaining and engaging than traditional TV campaigns. As the media landscape continues to evolve, both brands and media organizations face a major threshold in adapting to consumer preferences. Ediz Tokabaş emphasized the following:

“In a world dominated by digital ecosystems, brands need to differentiate themselves within their value chains. The measurable and visible growth in the digital space is proof of this transformation. As consumers increase their spending on online platforms to connect with the world, brands allocate equally significant advertising budgets. It is projected that within the next five years, the advertising industry will constitute more than half of the entertainment and media sectors.”

Ediz Tokabaş concluded:“To establish a strong bond with target audiences and pave the way for consistent growth in the online media world, it is essential to develop innovative approaches while revolving around fundamental strategies. Investing in online channels, which challenge traditional PR strategies, ensures a dynamic communication structure by bringing media, consumers, and brands into the same frame. At B2Press, we shorten the connection paths between online channels and brands through press releases. We enable brands to present themselves with a strong identity to their target audience and communities, helping them build a robust online PR strategy.”

