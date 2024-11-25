US Mortgage Corporation Welcomes Paul Laprade As SVP, Divisional Manager To Lead Expansion In The Northeast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

US Mortgage Corporation

Paul Laprade will be tasked with opening new offices and hiring top talent to staff up our Northeast Division

- Paul Laprade

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- US Mortgage Corporation is proud to announce the addition of Paul Laprade as Senior Vice President, Divisional Manager. With over 30 years of leadership in the mortgage industry, Paul has built an impressive reputation for helping Mortgage Originators and Sales Teams thrive by fostering growth and delivering exceptional results.

In his new role, Paul will lead US Mortgage Corporation's expansion efforts in the New England region, bringing his extensive experience and passion for mentorship to empower Loan Officers, Managers and Sales Leaders to grow the company's footprint.

"I am thrilled to join US Mortgage Corporation," said Paul Laprade. "The company's commitment to integrity, innovation, and genuinely helping loan officers succeed aligns perfectly with my core values. I look forward to building a dynamic team and making a significant impact in the New England market."

Nino Saso, Chief Production Officer at US Mortgage Corporation, expressed his enthusiasm about Paul's addition to the team. "We are excited to have Paul Laprade driving our growth in the Northeast. His deep industry knowledge, leadership skills, and proven track record in building high-performing loan originating teams will be instrumental as we continue to expand our presence. We couldn't be more thrilled to have him on board."

Loan officers, Branch/Regional Managers and Sales Team Leaders looking to elevate their careers and be a part of US Mortgage Corporation's dynamic expansion in the Northeast and across the Country are encouraged to connect with Michelle Molina, Director of Strategic Growth (...) to learn more about this incredible career opportunity .



Michelle Molina

US Mortgage Corporation

+1 631-230-0665

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.