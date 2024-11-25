Chefonline Achievers Awards 2024: Celebrating Excellence In UK Culinary Arts

(MENAFN- Pressat) The ChefOnline Achievers Awards 2024 is a spectacular celebration of the best in the UK's and hospitality scene. The awards aimed to become a hallmark of distinction within the UK hospitality sector, celebrating those who consistently demonstrate a commitment to quality and innovation. It was a tribute to the outstanding efforts of restaurants that have redefined standards, excelled in service, and delivered unforgettable experiences.

We proudly announce that the event was a huge success. The celebration took place on Sunday, 24th November 2024, at The Cumberland Hotel in London and promised to shine a light on the restaurants, chefs, and hospitality professionals who continually raise the bar for excellence, flavour, and service.

Why These Awards Matter

The ChefOnline Achievers Award honoured establishments that lead the industry with their commitment to quality, covering key criteria such as:



Food Hygiene Standards

Google Reviews

TripAdvisor Reviews ChefOnline Reviews

On this memorable day, we honoured the top 20 establishments across the UK, paying tribute to those who continually elevate the dining experience and innovate to inspire others.

The following restaurants have won an Award of Excellence in the ChefOnline Achievers Awards , including:

Curry Palace, CottenhamChew Valley Raj, The Stoke InJayRaj Indian Cuisine, LutonNawabi Voj, StonehavenCiti Kitchen, Petts WoodSAVCI Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant, LutonNAGA Tandoori, Milton KeynesFusion Kitchen by Aziz, OxfordBengal Lounge, Pocklington YorkRoyal Jaipur, SalisburyJalpari of Woodley, WoodleyJaipur Express, SouthamptonThe Gurkha Kitchen, MaidstoneTaste of Nawab, Muswell HillCurry Adda, HeadingtonBengal Brasserie, Bexhill-on-SeaShapla Spice, RipleyRose and Mango, Saint NeotsCinnamon Restaurant, LeedsAroma, Radlett

A Message from The CEO of ChefOnline

Speaking about the awards, Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ChefOnline and ARTA , said:

"The ChefOnline Achievers Award 2024 is about more than just recognising the best in the industry – it's a celebration of passion, craftsmanship, and the relentless pursuit of culinary perfection. We are proud to honour the incredible individuals and establishments, and our dedicated sponsors who keep our industry thriving, inspiring the next generation to dream big and aim high."

We Celebrated in Style

We had the incredible opportunity to witness and celebrate excellence in the culinary arts. Jannat Syed hosted the evening with her signature flair, while Asian singer Anindya Chaterjee and talented singers Jasmin & Doug lit up the stage.

For any follow-up enquiries or information, please contact:

...

Stay updated with all the latest news by following ChefOnline on social media:

