Chefonline Achievers Awards 2024: Celebrating Excellence In UK Culinary Arts


11/25/2024 8:13:24 AM

(MENAFN- Pressat) The ChefOnline Achievers Awards 2024 is a spectacular celebration of the best in the UK's culinary and hospitality scene. The awards aimed to become a hallmark of distinction within the UK hospitality sector, celebrating those who consistently demonstrate a commitment to quality and innovation. It was a tribute to the outstanding efforts of restaurants that have redefined industry standards, excelled in service, and delivered unforgettable experiences.

We proudly announce that the event was a huge success. The celebration took place on Sunday, 24th November 2024, at The Cumberland Hotel in London and promised to shine a light on the restaurants, chefs, and hospitality professionals who continually raise the bar for excellence, flavour, and service.

Why These Awards Matter

The ChefOnline Achievers Award honoured establishments that lead the industry with their commitment to quality, covering key criteria such as:

  • Food Hygiene Standards
  • Google Reviews
  • TripAdvisor Reviews
  • ChefOnline Reviews

On this memorable day, we honoured the top 20 establishments across the UK, paying tribute to those who continually elevate the dining experience and innovate to inspire others.

The following restaurants have won an Award of Excellence in the ChefOnline Achievers Awards , including:

  • Curry Palace, Cottenham
  • Chew Valley Raj, The Stoke In
  • JayRaj Indian Cuisine, Luton
  • Nawabi Voj, Stonehaven
  • Citi Kitchen, Petts Wood
  • SAVCI Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant, Luton
  • NAGA Tandoori, Milton Keynes
  • Fusion Kitchen by Aziz, Oxford
  • Bengal Lounge, Pocklington York
  • Royal Jaipur, Salisbury
  • Jalpari of Woodley, Woodley
  • Jaipur Express, Southampton
  • The Gurkha Kitchen, Maidstone
  • Taste of Nawab, Muswell Hill
  • Curry Adda, Headington
  • Bengal Brasserie, Bexhill-on-Sea
  • Shapla Spice, Ripley
  • Rose and Mango, Saint Neots
  • Cinnamon Restaurant, Leeds
  • Aroma, Radlett

    A Message from The CEO of ChefOnline

    Speaking about the awards, Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ChefOnline and ARTA , said:

    "The ChefOnline Achievers Award 2024 is about more than just recognising the best in the industry – it's a celebration of passion, craftsmanship, and the relentless pursuit of culinary perfection. We are proud to honour the incredible individuals and establishments, and our dedicated sponsors who keep our industry thriving, inspiring the next generation to dream big and aim high."

    We Celebrated in Style

    We had the incredible opportunity to witness and celebrate excellence in the culinary arts. Jannat Syed hosted the evening with her signature flair, while Asian singer Anindya Chaterjee and talented singers Jasmin & Doug lit up the stage.

    For any follow-up enquiries or information, please contact:

