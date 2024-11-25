Chefonline Achievers Awards 2024: Celebrating Excellence In UK Culinary Arts

(MENAFN- Pressat)
The ChefOnline Achievers Awards 2024 is a spectacular celebration of the best in the UK's culinary and hospitality scene. The awards aimed to become a hallmark of distinction within the UK hospitality sector, celebrating those who consistently demonstrate a commitment to quality and innovation. It was a tribute to the outstanding efforts of restaurants that have redefined industry standards, excelled in service, and delivered unforgettable experiences.
We proudly announce that the event was a huge success. The celebration took place on Sunday, 24th November 2024, at The Cumberland Hotel in London and promised to shine a light on the restaurants, chefs, and hospitality professionals who continually raise the bar for excellence, flavour, and service.
Why These Awards Matter
The ChefOnline Achievers Award honoured establishments that lead the industry with their commitment to quality, covering key criteria such as:
Food Hygiene Standards Google Reviews TripAdvisor Reviews ChefOnline Reviews
On this memorable day, we honoured the top 20 establishments across the UK, paying tribute to those who continually elevate the dining experience and innovate to inspire others.
The following restaurants have won an Award of Excellence in the ChefOnline Achievers Awards , including:
Curry Palace, Cottenham
Chew Valley Raj, The Stoke In
JayRaj Indian Cuisine, Luton
Nawabi Voj, Stonehaven
Citi Kitchen, Petts Wood
SAVCI Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant, Luton
NAGA Tandoori, Milton Keynes
Fusion Kitchen by Aziz, Oxford
Bengal Lounge, Pocklington York
Royal Jaipur, Salisbury
Jalpari of Woodley, Woodley
Jaipur Express, Southampton
The Gurkha Kitchen, Maidstone
Taste of Nawab, Muswell Hill
Curry Adda, Headington
Bengal Brasserie, Bexhill-on-Sea
Shapla Spice, Ripley
Rose and Mango, Saint Neots
Cinnamon Restaurant, Leeds
Aroma, Radlett
A Message from The CEO of ChefOnline
Speaking about the awards, Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ChefOnline and ARTA , said:
"The ChefOnline Achievers Award 2024 is about more than just recognising the best in the industry – it's a celebration of passion, craftsmanship, and the relentless pursuit of culinary perfection. We are proud to honour the incredible individuals and establishments, and our dedicated sponsors who keep our industry thriving, inspiring the next generation to dream big and aim high."
We Celebrated in Style
We had the incredible opportunity to witness and celebrate excellence in the culinary arts. Jannat Syed hosted the evening with her signature flair, while Asian singer Anindya Chaterjee and talented singers Jasmin & Doug lit up the stage.
For any follow-up enquiries or information, please contact:
