Author Flora Dunn To Donate Share Of Book Sales To Drug Education Charity The DSM Foundation

(MENAFN- Pressat) The DSM Foundation has partnered with Lumina Publications, with £1 from every sale of Flora Dunn's 'Summer at Tillingford Hall' going to the charity to support its drugs education work.

This is the first time the DSM Foundation has embarked on such a partnership, having been approached by the author Primavera Moretti (who writes as Flora Dunn), who comments:“I invited the DSM Foundation to become the charity partner for this because as a other of teens, I was moved by Fiona's story and wanted to support her in what she's doing.”

Ms Moretti continues:“As a professional fundraiser, I've noticed that it's been getting harder and harder to raise funds, particularly for small charities. I wanted to find a way to turn the tables and be the philanthropist myself by creating an additional income source I could afford to give away.”

The DSM Foundation's founder and director Fiona Spargo-Mabbs adds:“This is a really creative approach to fundraising in challenging times, and we're very grateful to Flora for choosing our charity to benefit from the first of her books. The drug-related storyline running beneath the overlying romance is handled sensitively, and it feels an appropriate match for a charity focused on preventing drug-related harm to young people.”

More information about Lumina Publications can be found at . Signed and giftwrapped editions of 'Summer at Tillingford Hall' can be purchased for the price of a standard edition, including P&P to UK addresses and a £1 donation, from using the code DSMPR.

The DSM Foundation is a drug education charity established in 2014 following the death of 16 year old Daniel Spargo-Mabbs from an accidental overdose of ecstasy. His family felt that he simply hadn't known enough to be able to make decisions that would keep him safe, and realized there was a huge gap in the resources and support available to schools, so set up the charity in order to spare other families going through what they had experienced.

The aim of the DSM Foundation is to provide young people with relevant, age-appropriate, up to date and evidence-based information about drugs so they develop the skills to make choices that will keep themselves and their friends as safe as possible. To this end, the charity is currently working in around 750 schools, colleges and community organisations across England and Scotland with children and young people, and also provides workshops for parents and caregivers, and training for school and college staff. Educational settings are also able to access“I Love You Mum, I Promise I Won't Die”, a verbatim play by Mark Wheeller that was commissioned by the charity to tell Dan's story in the words of his family and friends, through studying the work itself, which is a GCSE Drama set text on the Eduqas syllabus, or booking a Theatre in Education performance. Schools and colleges can also download age-appropriate, relevant, up to date and evidence-based drugs education lesson resources free of charge from the DSM Foundation website for delivery by teachers through PSHE provision.

