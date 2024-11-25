67% of GenZ job seekers prioritise learning and development opportunities while applying for jobs

(MENAFN- Internshala) Internshala, the career-tech platform, has unveiled its latest report shedding light on GenZ job seekers' and growth expectations from their future employers. The report, titled “Learning and growth opportunities: A key priority among GenZ job seekers”, highlights the evolving priorities of this generation and provides actionable insights for employers.



The report reveals that 67% of GenZ job seekers consider learning and development opportunities as the primary motivator when applying for jobs. This reflects a significant generational shift in employment priorities, as personal and professional growth now outweigh traditional motivators like salary or job stability. Employers are urged to invest in robust learning frameworks and career advancement opportunities to attract and retain this dynamic talent pool.



Training and development programs emerged as the most critical metric for evaluating career growth, cited by 42% of respondents. Promotion opportunities (38%) and a company’s overall growth trajectory (14%) followed closely. These insights underline the importance of clear and accessible career progression pathways. Furthermore, while 80.7% of GenZ respondents believe employers communicate learning opportunities effectively, a substantial 20% remain unconvinced, pointing to a need for greater transparency during recruitment.



Mentorship plays a fundamental role in GenZ’s career development, with nearly 70% of respondents emphasising its importance. The report highlights that mentorship programs, along with structured training initiatives, foster a supportive learning environment critical to employee satisfaction and retention.



Diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives also surfaced as crucial enablers of learning and growth, with 87.2% of respondents highlighting their positive impact. By fostering innovation and exposure to diverse perspectives, D&I programs appeal to socially conscious GenZ candidates while enriching workplace culture.



GenZ job seekers adopt a balanced approach to learning, valuing a mix of formal training, on-the-job learning, mentorship, and career advancement opportunities. While 17.2% prioritise hands-on experiences, over 73% appreciate a blend of learning mechanisms. Additionally, 47.3% are motivated by personal passion, with career advancement and staying competitive also cited as key drivers. Employers can harness this intrinsic motivation by aligning roles with individual interests and providing clear career growth paths.



The report also highlights GenZ’s preference for collaborative learning environments, with nearly half favouring group projects or team-based activities. Company culture plays a critical role, with 74.6% of respondents asserting its importance in fostering continuous improvement and innovation.



When comparing startups to large corporations, 48% of respondents believe startups offer better hands-on experience and rapid growth, while 24.5% prefer corporations for their structured training programs. Additionally, GenZ values flexibility in learning formats, with nearly 53% adapting their learning styles based on the situation. Practical, hands-on experiences remain the most preferred method for acquiring technical skills, cited by 51.5% of respondents.



Commenting on the insights, Sarvesh Agrawal, founder and CEO of Internshala, said, “Catering to the early talent — students and freshers with their learning and employment needs for over a decade now, we at Internshala pride ourselves as the voice of GenZ job seekers. In a previous survey we did with GenZers, we learned the interesting insight of how much weight learning and growth opportunities have in a GenZer’s decision to apply to a job. Through this report, we have dived deeper to learn more about GenZ jobseekers’ learning and growth expectations from a prospective employer.”



He added, “This report offers insights into what drives this generation in their professional journeys. GenZ is redefining the workplace by prioritising learning, mentorship, and inclusivity. As a platform dedicated to empowering young talent, we see these findings as a call to action for employers to align their offerings with GenZ’s aspirations. By fostering environments rich in learning, innovation, and diversity, organisations can not only attract top talent but also drive long-term success.”



This comprehensive report provides a roadmap for organisations looking to position themselves as preferred employers for GenZ. By prioritising meaningful learning experiences, mentorship, and a culture of inclusivity, companies can meet the aspirations of this ambitious and future-oriented workforce.





