Award-Winning Author Patrick Finegan Releases New Novel – Toys in Babylon

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) What happens when a quirky language app turns sinister? Murder, mayhem, and AI madness ensue in Toys in Babylon.



Patrick Finegan is pleased to announce the release of his new novel, Toys in Babylon: A Language App Parody and Whodunnit, a riotously clever satire and murder mystery. This story takes readers on a madcap journey through the inner workings—and hilarious unraveling—of a wildly successful language-learning app.



When the mascot and spokes-bear of a popular language app is found dead, chaos ensues. Was the culprit an ambitious executive, a disillusioned employee, a jilted lover, or perhaps one of the app’s cartoon instructors—a charmingly animated AI with more intelligence than expected? Toys in Babylon is a satirical look at the intersection of technology, corporate ambition, and human folly, inspired by a chain novel prompt on a language app fan site. Originally serialized online, the story has been expanded into a definitive novel available in both English and German.



Perfect for anyone who has ever learned a new language alongside quirky cartoon characters or questioned the rise of AI, Toys in Babylon delivers biting humor, compelling mystery, and a satirical edge that will resonate with fans of modern tech culture.



About the Author

Patrick Finegan graduated from Northwestern University and the University of Chicago Law School and Graduate School of Business. With over 30 years of experience in law, corporate finance, and management consulting, Finegan brings sharp wit and keen insight into the absurdities of the modern world. An avid language learner and author of three novels, he lives with his wife and grown daughter and continues to delight readers with his inventive storytelling.







MENAFN25112024006887014834ID1108922494