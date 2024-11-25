Visium Technologies Signs Letter Of Intent With Nate Vision & Co. Ltd. To Drive Smart Innovation In Tanzania

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mark LuckyFAIRFAX, GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Visium Technologies , Inc., ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a global cybersecurity and IT infrastructure professional services company, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Nate Vision & Co. LTD (“Nate Vision”) to collaborate on a transformative Smart Mining project in Tanzania. This partnership positions Visium as a pivotal technology provider for the Buzwagi Special Economic Zone (“BSEZ”), an ambitious hub designed to revolutionize mining and industrial development in the Kahama Region.The BSEZ will focus on refining a variety of critical minerals, including nickel, copper, and cobalt, while setting new benchmarks in efficiency, technological integration, and sustainability. The project will serve as a global center of excellence, supporting both large-scale industrial operations and small-scale artisanal mining enterprises.Key Goals of the BSEZ Project:.Mineral Processing Advancement: Promote the beneficiation and processing of low-grade minerals to maximize value addition..World-Class Infrastructure: Develop cutting-edge facilities to support mineral refinement, advanced research, and innovative industrial processes..Global Market Access: Establish a secure, sustainable, and efficient commodity trading hub that connects Tanzania to international markets.Smart Technology Integration in BSEZ:The project will incorporate state-of-the-art Smart City technologies to create a fully integrated industrial ecosystem with features including:.Sustainable Energy Solutions: Deployment of renewable and energy-efficient systems..IoT and AI Integration: Utilize IoT sensors for real-time monitoring of machinery, mineral quality, and operations. AI-driven analytics will enhance data protection, compliance, and operational efficiency..Digital Transformation: Advanced IT infrastructure and cybersecurity frameworks to safeguard critical operations and ensure seamless connectivity.Under the LOI, Visium will leverage its expertise to provide:.Cybersecurity Solutions: Comprehensive IT/OT security frameworks to protect operations and data..IT Infrastructure Design: Scalable and secure systems tailored for industrial environments..Data Analytics and Monitoring: Artificial Intelligence (“AI”)-driven tools for machinery performance tracking and quality control..Hardware and Software Deployment: Robust technology solutions for operational excellence and regulatory compliance.Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration:"This partnership with Nate Vision marks a significant step forward for Visium. We are honored to contribute our experiential knowledge to the BSEZ project, a groundbreaking initiative that aligns with our mission to deliver world-class technology solutions globally. Nate Vision's local knowledge and stakeholder engagement are invaluable assets. We are excited to work together to drive innovation, sustainability, and economic development in Tanzania."This collaboration underscores Visium's commitment to advancing innovation in cybersecurity and IT solutions while expanding its global presence. The BSEZ initiative exemplifies how technology and sustainability can reshape industries and create new economic opportunities.About Visium Technologies, Inc.Visium Technologies (OTC PINK:VISM) is a cyber security solutions provider that uses graph database technology to deliver an analytics-driven, risk-based approach to cybersecurity that provides context to data so that users can make intelligent decisions in real time. Our world class AI-driven TruContextTM technology provides visualization, advanced cyber monitoring intelligence, data modeling, analytics, and automation to help reduce risk, simplify cyber security, and deliver better security outcomes. TruContextTM plugs the gaps left by other security tools.For more information please visit and our YouTube Channel.Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.CONTACT:Visium Technologies, Inc.Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer...Follow us on Twitter and InstagramTwitter | InstagramCorporate Office:4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360Fairfax, VA 22033Phone: 703-273-0383SOURCE: Visium Technologies, Inc.

