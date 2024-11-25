US progressive pundit advices Putin to be ‘adult in the room’ on Ukraine war

(MENAFN) commentator Jimmy Dore has advised Russian President Vladimir to exercise restraint in his response to the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Dore made the comments in an interview with Afshin Rattansi on RT, discussing the recent decision by the Biden administration to approve the use of long-range US weapons by Ukraine. Dore expressed concern that this escalation could lead to the US becoming directly involved in the conflict, potentially triggering a global war. He cautioned that such actions by the Biden administration could push the world closer to World War III.



Dore suggested that Putin should avoid taking drastic actions and wait until US president-elect Donald Trump assumes office in January. According to Dore, Trump, who has vowed to bring the Ukraine conflict to a swift conclusion, represents the only hope for de-escalating the situation. He pointed out that Trump’s approach to foreign policy is not aligned with the interventionist stance of Biden's administration. Dore argued that while Putin is a rational actor, the current US leadership risks escalating the conflict further, making it imperative for Putin to show restraint until Trump can enact his peace agenda.



Dore also criticized the Biden administration’s foreign policy, accusing it of intentionally escalating the war to prevent Trump from achieving peace. He noted that Trump’s past policies demonstrated a willingness to negotiate and avoid military conflict, contrasting with the neo-conservative approach that Dore believes is driving the current administration.

