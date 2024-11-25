Trump considers former intelligence director as special envoy for Ukraine
11/25/2024 7:24:24 AM
(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald trump is reportedly considering appointing Richard Grenell, a former ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence, as special envoy for the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Sources told Reuters that Grenell, a seasoned diplomat with a strong background in European affairs, is being considered for the position aimed at finding a resolution and peace settlement for the conflict. Trump had previously discussed appointing a high-ranking diplomat with significant credibility to manage this role. Although the creation of the position is not finalized, Trump is leaning toward moving forward with it.
Grenell, who served as a special presidential envoy for Serbia-Kosovo peace negotiations and brokered a 2020 agreement between Serbia and Kosovo, has been outspoken on several key issues. He has advocated for "autonomous zones" in Ukraine and opposed bringing Ukraine into NATO, views in line with Trump’s broader foreign policy stance. Trump’s plan reportedly includes asking Ukraine to freeze its NATO ambitions and negotiate a ceasefire along the current front lines, though Russia has dismissed such proposals, insisting on fulfilling all of its military objectives.
