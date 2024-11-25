Germany ‘regrets’ Kiev’s choice on US-provided landmines

(MENAFN) Germany has expressed regret over Ukraine's decision to deploy anti-personnel landmines in its ongoing conflict with Russia. The landmines, which are prohibited under the 1997 Ottawa Convention, were recently offered to Ukraine by the United States. During a press briefing, German Foreign spokesperson Christian Wagner initially deflected the question by pointing to Russia's extensive use of landmines. However, when reminded that Ukraine, unlike Russia, is a signatory of the treaty, Wagner stated that Germany regretted Ukraine's decision to use these weapons. He emphasized that Germany remains committed to the Ottawa Convention but did not indicate whether Berlin would formally communicate this stance to Ukraine.



The 1997 treaty bans the production and transfer of anti-personnel mines, and by accepting and deploying these US-supplied landmines, Ukraine would be violating its international obligations. The decision has drawn criticism from various human rights groups, including Amnesty International and the Center for Civilians in Conflict, who warn of the long-term dangers to civilians posed by these mines. This is not the first time the Biden administration has faced backlash for providing controversial weapons to Ukraine, as it previously supplied cluster munitions, which are also banned by international law.

