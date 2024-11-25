Hungarian Premier warns West not to disregard Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent threats

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has warned the West not to disregard Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent threats regarding Moscow's response to long-range Ukrainian strikes. On Thursday, announced that Russia had used its new Oreshnik hypersonic missile to destroy a military facility in Dnipro, Ukraine, as retaliation for Ukrainian on Russian territory using US-made ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles. Putin emphasized that Russia would respond with equal force to any escalation of aggressive actions.



In a interview, Orban, who has maintained communication with Moscow during the conflict, pointed out that Russia’s communication system is very different from that of the European Union. He stressed that when Putin speaks, it is not empty rhetoric but has significant consequences. Orban criticized Western leaders for making statements without concrete actions and urged them to approach the situation with caution. He warned that ignoring Putin’s warnings could lead to serious problems, calling for common sense in how nations support Ukraine. Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre reaffirmed the US commitment to providing Ukraine with continued support, despite Russia's missile tests. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also echoed similar concerns, emphasizing the unpredictability of Putin’s response.

