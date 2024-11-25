Senator Lindsey Graham calls for US to impose sanctions on ICC

(MENAFN) Senator Lindsey Graham has called for the United States to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) after it issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The ICC accused them of “crimes against humanity” related to Israel's actions during the Gaza conflict with Hamas. The court also issued similar charges against Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif, although Israel claims Deif was killed in an in July.



Graham, a from South Carolina and ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, criticized the ICC for its actions, calling the move "absurd" and irresponsible, especially in light of sexual misconduct allegations against ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, which are under investigation. Graham urged the US Senate to pass legislation sanctioning the court and called on President Biden to sign it.



Earlier this year, the US House of Representatives, with a Republican majority, passed a bill that would restrict entry and property transactions for ICC officials involved in prosecuting Netanyahu and Gallant. However, the Democrat-controlled Senate has not yet taken up the measure. Graham also stated he would introduce legislation targeting countries that support the ICC's actions against Israeli officials, warning of "consequences" for those countries. While Israel is not a member of the Rome Statute, Netanyahu and Gallant could be arrested in any of the 124 countries that recognize the ICC's authority. Several nations, including Italy, the Netherlands, Canada, and Jordan, have expressed willingness to comply with the warrants.

