Kim Jong-un warns US is pushing world toward nuclear conflict on Korean Peninsula

(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned on Thursday that the US is pushing the world toward a nuclear conflict on the Korean Peninsula. Speaking at a national defense exhibition, Kim criticized Washington for its attempts to dominate global affairs and for using military threats against nations that resist its influence, including North Korea. Kim asserted that past negotiations with the US had shown that Washington refuses to coexist with countries that don't share its ideology, and he emphasized that the US's hostile stance toward North Korea is unlikely to change.



Kim claimed that the world today, marked by numerous conflicts, is more chaotic and violent than it has been since World War II. He argued that countries unable to defend themselves are at risk of being subjugated by more powerful nations. He also praised North Korea's domestically developed weapons, stating that they rival modern foreign technologies in ensuring the country's security and are morally superior to the destructive arsenals of imperialist nations driven by greed.



Kim noted that previous diplomatic talks with former US President Donald Trump had temporarily eased tensions, but relations have since deteriorated, especially with President Joe Biden's administration, which has resumed joint military drills with South Korea. Pyongyang views these exercises as a security threat and believes they could be preparations for an invasion.

