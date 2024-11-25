(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Gabriel Boric of Chile has sparked debate by attributing the decline in local to "ideological pessimism" among major business leaders.



This statement comes amid rising foreign investment figures in the country. Boric made these remarks at the "Encuentro por Chile" event.



This gathering brings together universities and organizations to discuss Chile's future. The President emphasized the need for strong economic growth through increased investment.



The is working to streamline Chil 's complex permit system. Boric believes this will remove barriers to investment. However, he stressed that confidence is also crucial for economic progress.



The President highlighted a paradox in Chile's investment landscape. Foreign investment has increased significantly, reflecting international trust in Chile's institutions.







In contrast, domestic investment has lagged behind. Boric criticized what he sees as short-term profit-seeking by some Chilean business leaders.



He called for a long-term vision focused on scientific and technological development. The President rejected the "trickle-down" economic theory, calling it misguided.



The government's stance reflects a progressive approach to economic policy. Boric expressed willingness to debate these ideas with those who disagree. He aims to foster an economy that benefits all Chileans, not just the wealthy.



Recent international meetings have reinforced Chile's global standing. Boric reported that leaders at APEC and G20 summits expressed interest in expanding ties with Chile.



These connections extend beyond business to include cultural exchanges. This situation highlights the complex relationship between government and business in Chile.



It underscores the challenges of balancing economic growth with social progress. The coming months will likely see continued dialogue on these critical issues.

