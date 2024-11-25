Modern Renter Launches Virtual Assistant Service To Streamline Rental Management For Property Managers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New automates and simplifies the rental process with dedicated virtual assistant support for property managers

- George SkondrasSHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Modern Renter is pleased to announce the launch of its innovative virtual assistant service for property managers, designed to simplify and automate rental management. Modern Renter goes beyond traditional property management software by providing dedicated virtual assistant support that handles every stage of the rental process, allowing property managers to focus on expanding their portfolios and serving tenants without getting bogged down in administrative tasks.Developed by real estate and technology professionals, Modern Renter caters to today's property managers' unique needs, integrating advanced technology with personalized virtual support. Modern Renter's virtual assistants manage everything from listing properties and screening tenants to collecting rent and responding to maintenance requests. This comprehensive approach ensures a hassle-free experience for property managers, enabling them to deliver exceptional service while minimizing the time and effort required for day-to-day tasks.“In today's fast-paced rental market, property managers need more than just software-they need real support,” said Justine Houpa, customer advocate with Modern Renter.“Modern Renter's virtual assistants are designed to be a seamless extension of property managers' teams, handling the heavy lifting of rental management so they can focus on growth and tenant relationships. Our goal is to eliminate the stress of rental management, and Modern Renter is here to make that vision a reality.”Modern Renter's virtual assistant service offers extensive features across the entire property management continuum. Virtual assistants are equipped to manage rental listings across multiple platforms, ensuring maximum visibility and quicker tenant placement. Once applications are submitted, Modern Renter's team facilitates a thorough screening process to help property managers find the most qualified tenants.With Modern Renter's virtual assistant service, rent collection becomes a breeze. Tenants receive automated reminders, and funds are transferred directly to property managers, creating a seamless payment process.For tenant relations, Modern Renter's virtual assistants offer 24/7 support for maintenance requests, enabling prompt responses and tracking for quick resolution. Tenants can submit requests online, view updates, and communicate directly with Modern Renter's virtual assistants, creating a transparent and professional line of communication that fosters trust and satisfaction.“We are thrilled to introduce Modern Renter's virtual assistant service to the property management industry,” added George Skondras, owner of Modern Renter.“Our approach provides managers with a reliable, tech-driven assistant to handle daily responsibilities, helping them scale their business while delivering high-quality service to tenants.”Modern Renter's virtual services are accessible on all devices, ensuring property managers and tenants can engage with the platform from anywhere. By combining automation with personal support, Modern Rental bridges the gap between technology and human interaction, creating a streamlined, efficient rental management experience that meets the evolving demands of the market.Modern Rental is now available, with customizable service packages based on individual needs and budgets. For more information about Modern Renter and its virtual assistant services, visit ModRenter .About Modern RenterModern Renter is a virtual assistant service designed to simplify rental management for property managers. Founded by real estate and technology experts, Modern Rental provides comprehensive support for all aspects of the rental process, allowing property managers to focus on growth and tenant satisfaction.

