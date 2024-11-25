Six Wounded, Civilian Infrastructure Damaged In Missile Strike On Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of November 25, the Russian military launched a missile strike on central Odesa, damaging civilian infrastructure, including a school building. Six people were injured, one of them in critical condition.

Oleh Kiper, Chief of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA), reported the aftermath of the missile strike on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Russian terrorists carried out a missile attack on central Odesa. There are casualties. Civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, has been damaged," the statement reads.

In comments to journalists, Oleksandr Kharlov, First Deputy Chief of the Odesa RMA, stated that the ballistic missile hit a densely populated residential area where there are no military targets.

He added that the strike affected two educational institutions: a school and the sports hall of the Agrarian University, where windows and doors were blown out. Fortunately, students and teachers were in shelters and were unharmed.

"So far, six people have been reported injured. Five are in moderate condition and not in life-threatening danger. One person is in critical condition," Kharlov said.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, an explosion was heard in Odesa early on November 25.