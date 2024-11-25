Civil Defense: Rainfall Floods Displaced Palestinians On Khan Yunis' Shores

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Rainfall and rising sea levels flooded the tents and dwellings of forcibly displaced Palestinians on the shores of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, said the Civil Defense on Monday.

The Civil Defense added in a statement that heavy damage was caused to the tents of displaced who are already escaping the hellish targeting of the Israeli occupation's war machine.

Speaking to KUNA, displaced Sameeha Marouf indicated that her tent and all of her belongings drowned due to the heavy rainfall, saying that her family, especially her children, were now exposed to the harsh weather conditions.

Khaled Al-Sayegh, another displaced, said that not only the suffering increased for millions of Palestinians in Khan Yunis and elsewhere, they have to continue to survive against natural happenings in addition to the targeting of the Israeli occupation's military.

The Khan Yunis municipality, in a statement, said that fuel for water pumps had ran out, which signals a disaster to the dwellers and the displaced Palestinians. (end)

