Discovering Vienna By Christina Ullman Wins Bronze In A' Publishing Industry Awards

Captivating Historical Coffee Table Recognized for Excellence in Print and Published Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of print design, has announced "Discovering Vienna" by Christina Ullman as the Bronze winner in the Print and Published Media Design category. This prestigious award celebrates the book's outstanding design, which showcases a visual history of the two primary families who settled in and founded the City of Vienna, West Virginia, in the late 1700s."Discovering Vienna" is a testament to the power of print media in preserving and sharing historical narratives. The book's unique approach to documenting the ancestry and early lives of the city's founders, Dr. John Briscoe IV and Dr. Joseph Spencer, Jr., provides valuable insights for historians, genealogists, and those interested in the rich heritage of the region. By combining historical documents, maps, and other artifacts with a visually engaging design, Ullman has created a resource that is both informative and aesthetically pleasing.Inspired by vintage typography from the late 1800s and decorative elements from historical books and maps of the early 1700s, "Discovering Vienna" stands out for its thoughtful design choices. The minimal use of body text allows the visuals and accompanying captions to take center stage, immersing readers in the historical context of the families' actions against the backdrop of events in the American colonies and Europe. Ullman's extensive research, which involved locating and validating materials from archives around the world, adds depth and authenticity to this pioneering work.The Bronze A' Design Award for "Discovering Vienna" recognizes the book's potential to inspire further exploration and documentation of local histories. By setting a high standard for the integration of design and historical content, this work may influence the approach taken by future publications in the field. For Ullman and her studio, this recognition serves as motivation to continue pushing the boundaries of visual communication and storytelling.Christina Ullman, Author and DesignerAbout Christina UllmanChristina Ullman is a talented designer from the United States who believes that design is a process of discovery rather than a beauty contest. With expertise in multiple disciplines, she integrates art, design, images, narrative, marketing, communication, and interactive media to develop comprehensive solutions. Ullman's work is characterized by its innovation, aesthetic appeal, practicality, and functionality, fueled by her creative energy and a good cup of coffee.About Ullman DesignUllman Design is a creative studio that takes a unique approach to design by integrating various disciplines to develop comprehensive solutions. The team's diverse talents allow them to converge art, design, images, narrative, marketing, communication, and interactive media, resulting in innovative, aesthetically pleasing, practical, and informative work. Ullman Design believes that design is more than just a look; it is a voice that resonates with the reader, creating an organizational balance that guides the audience through engaging content and captures a sense of place.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and the potential to positively influence industry standards. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that effectively blends form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives. By showcasing these innovative designs on an international platform, the Bronze A' Design Award aims to inspire and drive the industry forward.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the award showcases pioneering designs across all industries and welcomes entries from designers, agencies, companies, and brands worldwide. By celebrating remarkable achievements and driving global appreciation for the principles of good design, the A' Design Award aims to motivate the development of products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

