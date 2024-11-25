Sport Recife Secures Série A Return With 2-1 Win Over Santos

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recife celebrated a significant achievement by securing their return to Brazil's top league with a 2-1 victory over Santos at Ilha do Retiro in Recife. This win marked a pivotal moment for Sport, who concluded the Série B season in third place with 66 points.



Lucas Lima, on loan from Santos, emerged as the star of the match. He opened the scoring with a penalty in the first half and added a second goal after halftime. Wendel Silva scored the lone goal for Santos, who had already clinched the Série B title and played this match as a formality, finishing with 68 points.



Santos will next compete in the 2025 Campeonato Paulista, grouped with Bragantino, Portuguesa, and Guarani. The tournament is set to begin on January 15. Sport will also resume play next year in the Campeonato Pernambucano.



Sport started strong , creating early chances. In the first minute, Domínguez challenged Santos' goalkeeper Brazão but was thwarted. By the third minute, Domínguez threatened again with a shot that narrowly missed.







Santos struggled initially, allowing Sport to dominate. At 12 minutes, Lucas Lima attempted a long shot that sailed over. Sport nearly scored at 19 minutes when Domínguez's close-range shot was blocked by Brazão.



Santos' best opportunity came at 29 minutes when Miguelito intercepted a pass and set up Wendel Silva, whose shot deflected off a defender. At 42 minutes, Sandry fouled Domínguez near the box. Lucas Lima's free kick hit his teammate but fell to Dalbert, who shot wide.

Sport Recife Secures Série A Return with 2-1 Win Over Santos

Just before halftime, a penalty was awarded to Sport after Sandry fouled Domínguez again. Lucas Lima converted it confidently, giving Sport a 1-0 lead.



Despite halftime substitutions by Santos' coach Leandro Zago, Sport continued their offensive push. At 18 minutes, Lenny Lobato set up Lucas Lima for his second goal. Although Sport found the net again at 23 minutes through Chico's header, it was disallowed for offside after VAR review.



Santos reduced the deficit at 30 minutes when Wendel Silva headed home from an Otero free kick. They nearly equalized moments later when Laquintana broke through but was stopped by Sport's goalkeeper.



This match underscored Sport's determination and skillful play as they secured their return to Brazil's football elite while highlighting individual brilliance and tactical discipline.

MENAFN25112024007421016031ID1108921766