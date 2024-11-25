Qatari Banks Show Resilience And Adaptability Through Robust Financial Performance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Banks in Qatar are taking the lead in shaping the finance sector, according to PwC Middle East's latest Qatar Sector report throughout 2023 and continuing into the first half of 2024.

The landscape in Qatar is marked by strategic investments in advanced technologies, strong financial results and alignment with national priorities.

Driven by the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan issued by the Qatar Central (QCB) in 2023, PwC's report shows that Qatar's banking sector experienced steady growth over the past year, fuelled by asset expansion and portfolio growth.

A surge in gross income, driven by rising interest rates, contributed to overall profitability, although operating expenses also saw a significant increase.

Despite these cost pressures, key profitability indicators remained stable, highlighting the sector's ability to navigate market fluctuations and maintain financial stability.

Commenting on the findings, Ahmed Al Kiswani, Partner, Qatar Financial Services Leader at PwC Middle East, said:“Qatari banks are strategically aligning their operations with national financial objectives, accelerating their digital transformation, and launching innovative products. This signals a robust future for the sector, enabling them to effectively navigate challenges and to capitalise on emerging opportunities. Overall, confidence in Qatar's financial sector and its ability to adapt to recent changes remains high.”

Based on PwC's report, the sector is anticipating a dynamic shift, expecting declines in interest rates and significant asset liquidations.

These developments present a mix of challenges and opportunities, particularly with fluctuating customer needs that require banks to adapt quickly for sustained growth.

Qatar's banks have carved a niche in product innovation, significantly enhancing supply chain logistics, trade finance solutions, and transactional banking, digital assets and blockchain technology, making Qatari banks leaders in the financial sector's digital evolution.

Qatari Banks are expanding their portfolio of green products, attracting both local and international investors.

This supports Qatar's sustainable goals and continues to bolster the country's reputation for robust regulatory frameworks and commitment to sustainability.