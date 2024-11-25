EQS-News: Wolftank Group AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Sustainability

Wolftank Group further strengthens hydrogen positioning with new orders totaling EUR 10 million

25.11.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Hydrogen filling stations for public buses in Carinthia and South Tyrol Strategic step into new segment: hydrogen refueling of construction machinery Wolftank Group AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a leading provider of environmental and energy solutions, is underlining its innovative role in the field of green mobility and strengthening its position in the hydrogen sector with a series of new orders. In the project presented on Friday by the state of Carinthia for Austria's first hydrogen bus fleet in regional transport, Wolftank Group is building a hydrogen filling station for refueling 35 public buses in Villach on behalf of project partner GUTMANN GmbH. It will also be responsible for its maintenance for ten years. The total value of the contract is around EUR 5.3 million. In South Tyrol, the Wolftank Group, in collaboration with Gemmo SpA, will build a hydrogen filling station for Südtiroler Verkehrs AG (SASA) in Merano. This will ensure the operation of 15 hydrogen buses and other vehicles with 700-bar technology. With an order volume of EUR 3 million, this project represents an important milestone for public transport in the region. Wolftank Group already built the first hydrogen filling station for SASA in Bolzano in 2021 and was awarded the contract to expand this filling station together with Gemmo at the beginning of 2024. New market segment: hydrogen refueling of construction machinery

With a significant new project, Wolftank Group is opening up a new market segment for its hydrogen technology: after refueling buses and trains in public transport and forklift trucks in the intralogistics sector, the company is now starting a new assignment in the construction machinery and mining sector. Wolftank is installing a container-based hydrogen refueling station for a pilot project in which a hydrogen-powered large wheel loader will be used in an Austrian quarry. This flexible and transportable solution enables the decarbonization of a heavily polluting sector and underlines the innovative strength of the Wolftank Group. The project volume amounts to EUR 1.8 million. "For many hard-to-electrify industries, hydrogen is the only realistic solution that makes a decisive contribution to decarbonization. Our refueling technology offers a unique combination of flexibility, efficiency and sustainability for hydrogen-powered construction machinery," explains Peter Werth, CEO of the Wolftank Group. "This is a future-oriented market in which we see long-term prospects and great potential."

About Wolftank Group

Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. For this, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank Group AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank Group AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information:



