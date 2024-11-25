Hex Trust USD (USDX), A Trustworthy Stablecoin, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Hex Trust's 1:1 USD-referenced stablecoin, USD (USDX) for all BitMart users on November 18, 2024. The USDX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is Hex Trust USD (USDX)?

Hex Trust USD (USDX) is a 1:1 USD-referenced stablecoin built on the Flare blockchain and supported by a robust ecosystem designed for stability, transparency, and efficiency. Developed by HT Digital Assets , Hex Trust's tokenization ecosystem , USDX offers seamless, cost-effective transactions with zero-cost minting and redeeming (excluding nominal gas fees).

Intended to be fully-backed by cash and cash equivalents, USDX ensures round-the-clock availability and reliability, making it an ideal stablecoin for global financial operations. With diverse holdings and attestation reports confirming its reserve integrity, USDX combines trust and accountability to offer users a reliable digital asset. Currently supported on Ethereum, Flare, and Songbird, USDX plans to expand across additional blockchains to enhance accessibility.

Why Hex Trust USD (USDX) ?

Launched by Hex Trust, a leading fully-licensed provider of digital asset custody, staking and markets services, USDX sets itself apart by prioritizing trust, transparency, and operational efficiency. As a stablecoin, it simplifies financial transactions while maintaining a stable value relative to the US dollar. With Hex Trust acting as a licensed custodian, users can confidently safeguard their assets. The regular attestation reports and optimal reserve management ensure transparency and financial health.

The utility of USDX is further enhanced by the availability of staking pools on Clearpool , a leading DeFi credit marketplace. USDX holders can earn rewards on their USDX by participating in the USDX T-Pool on Clearpool addressing the growing need for a reliable and adaptable stablecoin, USDX not only streamlines digital transactions but also positions itself as a cornerstone in the evolution of blockchain-based financial systems.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko , BitMart currently offers 1,400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

‍About Hex Trust

Established in 2018, Hex Trust offers regulated institutional digital asset Custody, Staking and Markets services to builders, investors and service providers. Get access to our comprehensive, secure and regulated suite of services built on our proprietary and fully integrated infrastructure.

For more information, visit hextrust

About Hex Trust USD (USDX)

Token Name: Hex Trust USD

Token Symbol: USDX

Token Type: FLARE

Total Supply: 16,607,979.84 USDX

To learn more about Hex Trust USD (USDX), please visit the HT Digital Assets website

