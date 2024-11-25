Qatar Participates In Arab League Emergency Meeting On Israeli Threats Against Iraq

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar took part in the extraordinary session of the Arab League Council at the level of permanent delegates, which was held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo to discuss the Israeli threats against Iraq.

HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari, chaired the State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting.

The emergency meeting was convened at the request of the Republic of Iraq in the wake of the memo of the President of the UN Security Council dated 11/18/2024, regarding the allegations of the Israeli entity, the occupying power, of the increasing frequency and intensity of attacks against it from the Iraqi territory since September 2024, which constitutes a dangerous escalation that could drag the region into a large-scale regional war.

In comments to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE Qatar's Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari said the emergency meeting was held at the urgent request submitted by the Iraqi Permanent Mission to the Arab League, to discuss the recent Israeli threats that affect the sovereignty, security and stability of Iraq.

All Arab delegations adopoted a decision unanimously to support Iraq, His Excellency stressed.

The consensus seen in the meeting was reflected in the content of the decision which will also be referred to the Arab ambassadors in New York and the relevant authorities to follow up on its implementation, in coordination with the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Cairo, His Excellency added.

His Excellency emphasized the important role of the Arab League, which complements the role of the United Nations in maintaining peace and security in the Middle East, particularly in the Arab countries, and containing the ongoing escalation in the region resulting from the rapidly growing Israeli aggression, within a proactive framework to prevent its expansion to include brotherly Iraq.

