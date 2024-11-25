Key appointments in President-elect Trump's administration was nomination of Janet Neshewat for Surgeon General

(MENAFN) One of the key appointments in President-elect Donald Trump's administration was the nomination of Janet Neshewat for Surgeon General. Janet, who is the sister of Julia Neshewat, a former Homeland Security Advisor under Trump, was born to Jordanian Christian immigrant parents. The position of Surgeon General, a significant role since 1965, involves addressing national public health issues, offering advice on disease prevention, and managing responses to health crises like epidemics and natural disasters.



Trump highlighted Neshewat's dedication to preventive medicine and public health as key reasons for her nomination. At 48 years old, she has been an outspoken supporter of Republican policies and regularly appears on Fox News to offer medical advice. Neshewat also runs a network of urgent care centers in New York and New Jersey and oversees a brand focused on dietary supplements and vitamins. Trump commended her contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and her involvement in managing disaster relief efforts for events like Hurricane Katrina and Joplin. Like other presidential appointees, Neshewat's nomination requires approval from Congress.



Strong communication skills are essential for the Surgeon General role, which entails educating the public about health improvement and disease prevention. Neshewat’s experience in public health and media advocacy makes her a compelling candidate for the position.



