FXBO Elevates Innovation: Announcing Key Promotions To Propel Growth

CYPRUS, November 25, 2024 /Business News / -- FX Back Office (FXBO ) is pleased to announce the of Vasili Sokolov to Chief Product Innovation Officer and Vladimir Pak to Chief Officer. These strategic appointments are set to propel the company into its next phase of growth and innovation.Vasili Sokolov, previously serving as the Chief Officer, has been instrumental in driving forward FXBO's innovative technology strategies. As Chief Product Innovation Officer, Sokolov will spearhead the development of cutting-edge solutions that anticipate and meet the evolving needs of FXBO's global clientele.Vladimir Pak, formerly the Head of Information Technology, has played a crucial role in advancing FXBO's technological infrastructure. His contributions have significantly improved system efficiency and facilitate the successful implementation of advanced security protocols. In his new role as Chief Technology Officer, Pak will lead the charge in enhancing FXBO's technology stack to ensure the delivery of seamless and secure experiences."Both Vasili and Vladimir have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to innovation," said Dmitriy Petrenko, CEO of FXBO. "Their promotions reflect their outstanding contributions and the trust we have in their ability to drive FXBO's vision forward. I am confident that under their guidance, FXBO will continue to set benchmarks in the forex industry."These leadership changes underscore FXBO's dedication to excellence and its commitment to providing unmatched solutions in the dynamic forex market. With Sokolov and Pak at the helm of product and technology respectively, FXBO is poised to enhance its service offerings, ensuring robust growth and sustained competitive advantage.Please join us in congratulating Vasili Sokolov and Vladimir Pak on their well-deserved promotion.FXBO serves over 200 brokers and boasts more than 370 integrations. The product not only addresses the everyday needs of a brokerage but also adds value by providing user-friendly tools, simple partnership management programs, a client area and a CRM that saves time and money for brokers whilst enabling them to focus on retention and attracting new clients. Highly automated, with the ability to customize just about anything, FXBO is a CRM giant and holds the title of 'The Ultimate Forex CRM' for a reason!For further information please visit;For media inquiries or further information please contact;

