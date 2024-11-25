Kenya Launches 16 Days Of Activism Against GBV Amid Rising Cases

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

NAIROBI, Nov 25 (NNN-KBC) - Kenya on Monday joined the rest of the world in officially launching the 16 Days of Activism, a global campaign to raise awareness and combat violence against women.

For the first time, the campaign was marked amid rising femicide cases, which have drawn significant attention from the executive.

The event also comes in the wake of a grim UN report revealing that 85,000 women and girls were intentionally killed in 2023.

The report on femicides reveals that 60 per cent of all female homicides are committed by an intimate partner or a family member.

Africa recorded the highest rates of intimate partner and family-related femicide, followed by the America and Oceania.

President William Ruto has strongly condemned the vice and called for the swift prosecution of perpetrators.

He has further pledged

the government's commitment to supporting policies that will put an end to the vice, by allocating Ksh 100m towards the Safe Home, Safe Space Campaign that seeks to end femicide cases across the country.

“Matters psychological support and safe spaces for women and children are a priority in my office. Through the women's right advisor, we are launching a safe home safe space campaign during the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence that will start on November 25, 2024,” he said after meeting women leaders in State House last week.

“Our communities need education on the signs and causes of abuse and resources available to victims,” he added.

He added that gender-based desks would be enhanced in various institutions to provide prompt services.

“I have instructed the criminal justice actors to execute their mandate without delay, holding the perpetrators fully accountable. Gender desks in police stations must be enhanced and we will introduce gender desks services in hospitals to ensure they receive immediate service,” the president pointed out.

The head of state appealed to Kenyans to join the campaign and play a role by sensitising the community on gender-based violence.

The Ministry of Health has also condemned the heinous crimes inflicted on women and girls.

“Today is the International Day to End Violence Against Women and Girls. Violence against women and girls is one of the most pervasive human rights violations globally, with 1 in 3 women experiencing physical and/or sexual violence in their lifetime. Every 10 minutes, a woman is killed due to violence” the Ministry said on X, further calling for an end to gender-based violence (GBV).

“This must end. Let's take action-raise awareness, challenge harmful norms, support survivors, and work together to create a safer world”, MoH stated.

A Report by UN Women and UNODC reveals that femicide-the most extreme form of violence against women and girls-remains pervasive globally.

Globally, 85,000 women and girls were killed intentionally in 2023. 60 per cent of these homicides –51,100- were committed by an intimate partner or a family member. The data shows that 140 women and girls die every day at the hands of their partner or a close relative, which means one woman or girl is killed every 10 minutes.

In Europe and the Americas, most women killed in the domestic sphere (64 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively) were victims of intimate partners, while elsewhere, family members were the primary perpetrators.

“Violence against women and girls is not inevitable-it is preventable. We need robust legislation, improved data collection, greater government accountability, a zero-tolerance culture, and increased funding for women's rights organizations and institutional bodies. As we approach the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 2025, it is time for world leaders to unite and act with urgency, recommit and channel the resources needed to end this crisis once and for all”, highlighted UN Women Executive Director, Sima Bahous.

The new femicide report highlights the urgent need for strong criminal justice systems that hold perpetrators accountable while ensuring adequate support for survivors, including access to safe and transparent reporting mechanisms.

The

campaign running annually from November 25 (the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) to December 10 (Human Rights Day), adopted this year's theme:

“Towards 30 Years of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action: UNiTE to End Violence Against Women.”

The theme calls for increased accountability, stronger national strategies, and enhanced support for women's rights organizations ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. - NNN-KBC