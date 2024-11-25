IPL 2025: Kulgam Boy Rasikh Salam Sold To RCB At Rs 6 Crore, Abdul Samad To LSG At 4.2 Crore

14 players from Jammu and Kashmir are available for the 2025 IPL auction.

Rasikh, who had already played IPL for Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, had registered for the 2025 IPL auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, reported news agency KNO.

Rasikh Salam Dar, who hails from Bhan Ashmuji area of Kulgam, will be part of IPL for the fourth time.

Abdul Samad, a batting all rounder from Jammu, who was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for three consecutive years, has been purchased by Lucknow Super Giants at Rs 4.2 crore.

Fate of other 12 player from J&K will decided today. They include Atif Mushtaq (bowler), Avinash Singh (bowler), Nasir Lone (all-rounder), Mujtaba Yousuf (bowler), Abid Mushtaq (all-rounder), Vivrant Sharma (all-rounder), Shubham Khajuria (batsman), Musaif Ajaz, Kunal Chibb (bowler), Yudhveer Singh (all-rounder) and Aquib Nabi (all-rounder).

