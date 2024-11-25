Transforming The Skyline: The BR Companies Announces New Upscale Residential High-Rise Downtown

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based BR Companies, a development and firm, announced plans to revitalize a blighted area of Downtown Kansas City with a new 25-story residential high-rise on Grand Blvd. BR Companies, with an office in Kansas City, has been developing the plans for over a year.



BR Companies Unveils $250M Grand Blvd High-rise in Downtown KC

800 Grand Rendering by Hoefer Welker for the BR Companies

The $250 million project will turn a barren area of Downtown into a vibrant residential and cultural hub. The development will feature a mix-use, branded residential tower and will create temporary and permanent jobs in the area, as well as bring in new visitors to downtown Kansas City each year. This project creates a world class perspective for visitors entering downtown from the north and promotes new activity & safety along Grand

Blvd.

"Development tells a story of human progress," said Juan Banos, CEO of BR Companies. "This project will build on Kansas City's cultural and economic growth and contribute to its remarkable place in history."

The upscale tower will be located at the southwest corner of Eighth Street and Grand Boulevard. The tower will include more than 300 residential units and 24,000 square feet of retail programming.

"Kansas City has the right environment and connectivity through smart public investment in public parks and transportation expansions to attract private investment," said Ryan Sullivan, Chief Development Officer of BR Companies. "We are delighted to present this unique offering, designed to enhance the experience of Kansas City's residents and visitors alike."

Since 2019, BR Companies has been steadily building its presence across the Midwest, with significant milestones in St. Louis and Kansas City.

"Our vision for Downtown Kansas City is not merely a business venture but a pledge to honor and amplify the city's rich legacy," said Gary Pellant, President of BR Companies. "We are certain this will strengthen the core of downtown and continue to energize the city's vibrant community well into the future."

The visionary design of Architect of Record Hoefer Welker sets the stage, while the exceptional teams at Clarkson and JE Dunn take the helm as general contractors, and our partnership with Aristocrat Realty ensuring this project comes to life with precision, innovation, unparalleled expertise and the local taste of Kansas City.

SOURCE The BR Companies

