TTA And O-RAN ALLIANCE Signed Agreement To Cooperate On Standardization Of Open RAN Technology

and O-RAN ALLIANCE have officially announced the signing of a Cooperation Agreement (CA) that enables the adoption of O-RAN ALLIANCE specifications to TTA standards.

The agreement establishes a collaborative process through which individual O-RAN specifications will be selected and adopted by TTA, strengthening the framework for Open RAN development and deployment in the Republic of Korea. By enabling O-RAN ALLIANCE specifications to be adopted as TTA standards, the agreement provides the basis for accelerated progress in mobile network innovation and supports the creation of a more competitive and diverse telecommunications ecosystem.

This agreement aligns with the shared vision of TTA and the O-RAN ALLIANCE to drive the industry towards the development of more intelligent, open, and virtualized mobile networks that comply with global standards. Both organizations are committed to fostering a robust framework that facilitates the adoption of Open RAN technology, ensuring that mobile networks meet evolving technical and architectural requirements in the future.

"TTA and O-RAN ALLIANCE share a commitment to the advancement of Open RAN and recognize the important role it plays in fostering an ecosystem of trusted vendors capable of delivering cost-effective, high-performance mobile network platforms." said Seung-Hyun Son, President of TTA. "The Cooperation Agreement we have signed will combine the expertise and influence of both organizations to ensure interoperability in the open RAN market and the deployment of systems based on integrated, standards-based technologies."

"O-RAN ALLIANCE specifications set the global foundation for open, intelligent, virtualized and interoperable Radio Access Networks, building on common RAN standards," said Abdurazak Mudesir, Chair of the Board of O-RAN ALLIANCE and Group CTO, Deutsche Telekom. "O-RAN ALLIANCE welcomes TTA's transposition of O-RAN specifications to TTA standards. As with other national SDO's, this MoU ensures technical alignment and supports mutual efforts to enable truly open RAN ecosystem."

The Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA) is a leading organization in the Republic of Korea dedicated to develop ICT standardization and provide testing and certification services. It plays a key role in setting and promoting high-quality ICT standards that enable the development and adoption of innovative communication technologies, ICT convergence, security, software, broadcasting, radio/wireless communications, 5G/B5G, etc. TTA's extensive range of services includes testing and certification for software and network systems, ensuring that they meet global industry standards. By supporting international cooperation and developing specialized training programs, TTA contributes to the growth and competitiveness of Korea's digital and telecommunications industries.

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a worldwide community of more than 300 mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by the mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

