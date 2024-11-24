Education Minister Discusses Cooperation With UN Resident Coordinator

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Education Azmi Mahafzah on Sunday met with UN Resident Coordinator in Jordan Sheri Ritsema-Anderson to explore opportunities for boosting bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Mahafzah outlined the key priorities of Jordan's education sector, which include improving teacher and educational leader training, enhancing vocational and technical education, updating curricula, upgrading infrastructure and communication systems, and implementing a sustainable remedial programme to address losses from the pandemic.

The minister also provided details on the ministry's new curriculum plan for the secondary level, covering both academic and vocational tracks, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He also highlighted ongoing reforms to the General Secondary Education Certificate Exam (Tawjihi), which is being split into two years for better alignment with student needs.

Mahafzah also stressed the ministry's commitment to boosting teachers' academic and professional performance through specialised pre-service and in-service training programmes, in partnership with four public universities across the Kingdom's three regions.

The minister also highlighted the ministry's focus on implementing an inclusive education plan, aimed at increasing enrollment rates for students with disabilities.

The initiative includes the provision of diagnostic tools and psychological and educational assessments, ensuring that students with disabilities receive an education equal to that of their peers, he added.