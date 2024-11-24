Social Development Minister, Australian Ambassador Discuss Efforts To Empower Women

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Social Development and Head of the Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment Wafa Bani Mustafa met on Sunday with Australian Ambassador for Gender Equality, Stephanie Copus Campbell, to explore avenues for cooperation and the exchange of expertise.

During the meeting at the ministry's headquarters, attended by Australian Ambassador to Amman Bernard Lynch, the officials reviewed the ministry's key social programmes and services focused on empowering women, including initiatives for women residing in the ministry's care homes who have experienced abuse.

Bani Mustafa also shared insights into the ministerial committee's efforts to enhance women's empowerment, highlighting the progress made in recent years through legislative reforms designed to increase women's political and economic participation, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The envoy expressed her admiration for the ministry's work and the strides made by the committee, stressing her commitment to furthering cooperation in the field of women's empowerment.